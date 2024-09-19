Farhan Akhtar Showcases Ladakh's Unique Culinary Delight

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Renowned actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to his social and posted a picture of a must-have food item from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Farhan, who has 3.9 million followers, posted a snapshot for his die-hard admirers while enjoying chocolate momos at Ladakh's major food joint.

He captioned the picture,“Must have in Ladakh chocolate momo's.”

For the unversed, Farhan is currently shooting for his upcoming war-action titled, '120 Bahadur' helmed by 'Dhaakad' fame director Razneesh Ghai.

The film is based on the story of Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where Indian soldiers displayed unmatchable courage, heroism, and sacrifice for the country.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film shared two motion posters, featuring the 'Toofaan' fame actor as Major Shaitan Singh.

Farhan also shared the posters and penned a long note. He wrote,“What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment.”

He continued,“Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds”.

“We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent” He concluded.

The film is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios in a joint venture.

The music of the film has been done by renowned music composer Amit Trivedi and lyrics have been penned by legendary screenwriter-songwriter Javed Akhtar.

Apart from '120 Bahadur' Farhan has taken the director's chair for Ranveer Singh starrer- 'Don 3' opposite actress Kiara Advani. The upcoming action-thriller has been written by Farhan Akhtar himself with 'Vikram Vedha' fame director duo Pushkar and Gayatri.

