Fertilizer Additives Market Shows Magnificent Growth And Future Demand During Forecasting Period

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A report by Allied Research titled“Fertilizer Additives Market by Form (Granular, Prilled, and Powdered), Type (Anti-caking Agents, Antifoam Agents, Dust Control Coatings, Coloring Agents, Granulation Aids, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Additive, and Others), Application (Urea, Diammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Nitrate, Triple Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” reveals that the global fertilizer additives market, valued at $3.2 billion in 2020, is expected to grow to $4.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%.Request PDF Brochure:Key Market Dynamics:- Drivers: Rising demand for agricultural commodities, advancements in fertilizer production technology (e.g., time-release encapsulation), and ongoing R&D in the sector are key factors propelling market growth.- Restraints: The increasing adoption of organic farming practices presents a challenge to market expansion.- Opportunities: Emerging nutrient management methods designed to optimize the use of on-farm nutrients while preserving soil health offer growth prospects.Segment Highlights:- Form: The granular segment dominated the market in 2020 with over two-thirds of the global share and is expected to maintain this leadership, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. Its ability to improve fertilizer quality and enhance shelf life through environmental protection drives this growth.- Type: The anti-caking agents segment accounted for nearly one-third of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate (4.6% CAGR). Anti-caking agents prevent lump formation during fertilizer storage, ensuring quality control.Regional Insights:- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), followed by North America, is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.5%. LAMEA accounted for nearly three-fifths of global revenue in 2020. Growth is fueled by investments in agriculture, adoption of modern agricultural techniques, and new applications of fertilizer additives.Key PlayersMajor players in the market include:- ArrMaz Products Inc.- CHEMIPOL, S.A.- Clariant AG- Emulchem- KAO Corporation- LignoStar- Michelman Inc.- Novochem Group- Solvay- Tolsa SAAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

