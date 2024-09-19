Streaming Analytics Market Presents A $125.8 Billion Opportunity By 2029: Analysis Of The Industry, Ecosystem, Supply Chain, Technologies, Regulatory Landscape, Patents, Pricing, And Competition
Date
9/19/2024 5:31:44 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics market by technology (Real-Time Data Processing, Complex Event Processing, Data Visualization & Reporting, Event Stream Processing), Application (Fraud Detection, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global streaming analytics market is predicted to reach from USD 29.53 billion in 2024 to USD 125.85 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.
The utilization of streaming analytics has revolutionized how businesses operate by using real-time processing and data analytics. It allows businesses to observe and react to data instantly, providing quick insights for speedy decision-making. The streaming analytics market is growing quickly as businesses understand the importance of staying proactive on trends and addressing problems promptly. With the use of streaming analytics, organizations are improving operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and discover new growth opportunities.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Demand for Statistical Computation and Analysis of Moving Data Streams Integration of Edge Computing to Enhance Real-Time Data Processing Growing Need for Hyper-Personalized Customer Interactions Restraints
Compatibility Issues and Higher Expenses Regulatory Compliance Complexity Opportunities
Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Increasing Integration of AI Technologies for Profound Insights and Precise Decision-Making Challenges
Managing Growing Volume and Velocity of Data Streams Issues Related to Data Consistency
Market Trends by Segment
By offering, the software segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. By processing type segment, real-time streaming is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By data type, unstructured data is projected to hold largest market share during the forecast period By application, sales performance tracking is registered to have highest CAGR during the forecast period By vertical, the BFSI sector is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Research Coverage
The market study covers streaming analytics across segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, model type, application, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 359
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $29.53 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $125.85 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 33.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Case Study Analysis
Case Study 1: Transforming Elevator Maintenance with Azure by Leveraging Streaming Analytics for Proactive and Efficient Operations Case Study 2: Ups Utilizes Striim and Google BigQuery for AI-Enhanced Secure Package Delivery Case Study 3: Real-Time Experiment Analytics with Apache Flink at Pinterest Case Study 4: Enhanced Operational Efficiency and Streamlined Alert Management with Coralogix's Streaming Analytics Capabilities Case Study 5: Netflix Enhances Streaming Experience with Real-Time Analytics Using Apache Druid Case Study 6: Macy's Approached Striim to Enhance Its Operational Efficiency Case Study 7: INETCO Helped UUBA in Its Digital Transformation Strategy by Effectively Managing Transaction Performance Case Study 8: Striim Transforms Discovery Health with Real-Time Data for Enhanced Healthcare Delivery
Evolution of Streaming Analytics Market
Ecosystem Analysis
Software Providers Service Providers Cloud Providers End-users Regulatory Bodies
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
Data Mining Data Warehousing Data Governance Business Intelligence Complementary Technologies
Cloud Computing Internet of Things Edge Computing Adjacent Technologies
Machine Learning Data Pipeline Change Data Capture NoSQL Databases
Supply Chain Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Regulations North America
Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Gramm-Leach-Bliley (GLB) Act Europe
General Data Protection Regulation Network and Information Systems Directive (Nis Directive) - European Union Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications (ePrivacy Directive) Asia-Pacific
Personal Data Protection Act Act on the Protection of Personal Information Critical Information Infrastructure International Organization for Standardization 27001 Middle East & Africa
Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) - South Africa Dubai Data Law - United Arab Emirates (UAE) Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) Latin America
Brazil Data Protection Law Argentina Personal Data Protection Law No. 25.326 Colombian Data Protection Laws
Patent Analysis
Methodology Patents Filed, by Document Type Innovations and Patent Applications
Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025
Pricing Analysis
Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Top 3 Applications Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Offering
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
Key Stakeholders in Buying Process Buying Criteria
Investment and Funding Scenario
Impact of Generative AI on Streaming Analytics Market
Top Use Cases and Market Potential Key Use Cases Fraud Detection Predictive Asset Management Supply Chain Management Sales Performance Tracking Location Intelligence Social Media Monitoring
Companies Profiled in the Report
IBM Google Oracle Microsoft SAP SAS Institute AWS Tibco Software AG Informatica Intel Cloudera HPE Teradata Adobe Altair Mphasis KX Confluent Databricks Fivetran Datastax Solace Conviva Striim INETCO WSO2 Iguazio Materialize Startree Crosser Quix Lenses.io BangDB Imply Coralogix Ververica Estuary HazelCast GridGain Systems
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Streaming Analytics Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19092024004107003653ID1108691594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.