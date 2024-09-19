Oil Prices Show Rise In Global Market
9/19/2024 5:19:54 AM
Oil prices have increased in global markets, though Azerbaijani
oil has seen a slight decrease, Azernews
reports.
The price of a barrel of "Brent" crude on London's
InterContinental Exchange (ICE) rose by $0.29, reaching $73.94.
Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of "Light" oil on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.18, settling at
$71.09.
In contrast, the price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" oil dropped
by $0.04, or 0.05 percent, to $76.97. It's worth noting that the
lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020,
at $15.81 per barrel, while the maximum price reached $149.66 in
July 2008.
