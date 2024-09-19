Chainup Celebrates 7 Years Of Excellence: Uniting Cefi And Defi Executives

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 19th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , ChainUp , a leading global provider of blockchain solutions, successfully hosted its highly anticipated pre-TOKEN2049 CeFi and DeFi B2B Executive Night on September 16, 2024, at Ce La Vi, kicking off the industry's largest event in the world, TOKEN2049 Singapore. The event saw an overwhelming response with more than 2,500 registrations, culminating in a curated gathering of 600 founders and executives for an evening of networking, insightful discussions, and celebrating the spirit of innovation in the blockchain industry.

This event featured insightful keynotes from industry leaders, engaging activities, and opportunities to connect with peers, the event marked a significant milestone in ChainUp's journey as they commemorate their 7th anniversary as a leading provider of top-tier blockchain technology solutions.

During the event, ChainUp's Founder and CEO, Sailor Zhong, reaffirmed the company's dedication to spearheading innovation and fostering collaboration within the industry. Zhong emphasized ChainUp's mission, stating,“We are committed to pioneering groundbreaking solutions that bridge the gap between CeFi and DeFi, ultimately cultivating a more interconnected and efficient digital asset ecosystem.”

ChainUp Commemorates 7th Anniversary with“Bitcoin Pizza” NFT Launch

In celebration of its 7th anniversary, ChainUp unveiled a limited edition“Bitcoin Pizza” NFT, drawing inspiration from Laszlo Hanyecz's pioneering spirit. The vibrantly colored NFT symbolizes the convergence of TradFi and DeFi, incorporating elements that embody stability and trust, community energy, and the interconnectedness of CeFi and DeFi.

This commemorative NFT pays tribute to the visionaries, innovators, and believers who are shaping a new financial paradigm. It serves as a reminder that despite the challenges encountered, the rewards are boundless.

Mint your“Bitcoin Pizza” NFT today to join this momentous and exhilarating journey towards a financial system that is more inclusive, efficient, and accessible for all.

The pre-TOKEN2049 CeFi and DeFi B2B Executive Night are joined by co-organizers, B 2 Network , a modular Bitcoin (BTC) L2 DeFi ecosystem that introduces B2 rollup to users and developers; Sinohope , a Hong Kong-listed digital asset custody and management service provider; Diamond sponsors Huawei Cloud , a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower business digital transformation; Gold sponsors Odyssey , explore a new era of Memecoins with Odyssey Exchange, eventflo , a data-driven Web3 event management platform powered with FloCoin incentivization, exSat , a groundbreaking BTC docking layer solution that enhances BTC's scalability; Silver sponsors Pell , a BTC restaking platform build on Omnichain Trust Network; eCloudrover , an AI-centric cloud solutions service provider for business digitalization; Supported by fractl , Blockchain Association Singapore , and Singapore Fintech Association .

About ChainUp

ChainUp , a Singapore-based blockchain tech provider, offers solutions for the future of finance, including white-label exchange softwares, award-winning digital asset custody solutions, and more. With over 1,000 clients and reaching 60 million end-users, ChainUp is a trusted partner for Web3 founders and institutions.