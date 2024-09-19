New Social Anxiety Memoir Sheds Light On Common Mental Health Condition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social Anxiety Memoir

Out of My Shell: Overcoming Social Anxiety from Childhood to Adulthood is a new mental memoir by therapist Natasha Daniels.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 15 million American adults have social anxiety. That is roughly 7% of the entire population. More than two-thirds of those adults showed their first symptoms during their childhood years. And yet, it often takes up to ten years to seek help. This is concerning considering that untreated social anxiety can put people at a higher risk for substance abuse and major depression.

For years, social anxiety whispered its way into Natasha Daniels' mind and quietly sabotaged her life. Even while working as a therapist, helping children to cope with their own anxiety, insecurity lurked in the shadows pointing out the stares, the rejection, the vicious comments from online strangers.

In this memoir, Natasha takes on the therapist's role with her past selves to drag her social anxiety into the open. From feisty Miss 6, lonely Miss 14 reeling from a tumultuous childhood, and defiant Miss 18 pushing back against a world where she didn't fit, through to her present self, Natasha explores the way social anxiety colored her experiences and finds healing through self-acceptance.

Out of My Shell: Overcoming Social Anxiety from Childhood to Adulthood

is published by Jessica Kingsley

ISBN: 1839978880

Release Date: September 19, 2024

Available anywhere where books are sold. To obtain a copy go to:



Natasha Daniels is an anxiety and OCD child therapist and has published six other books including How to Parent your Anxious Toddler, Anxiety Sucks: A Teen Survival Guide, Social Skills Activities for Kids, It's Brave to Be Kind, The Grief Rock and Crushing OCD Workbook for Kids. She also hosts the AT Parenting Survival Podcast and has a Youtube channel, Ask the Child Therapist. You can find her work at and as well as on social media @Atparentingsurvival and @socialanxietyreality.

If you would like more information about Out of My Shell, or to schedule an interview with Natasha, please contact her at 480-612-4444 or email her at ....

Natasha Daniels

Natasha Daniels

+1 480-612-4444

...

Out of My Shell Book Trailer

