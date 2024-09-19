(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC Secures Fifth Consecutive Worldwide Partner of the Year Award from Juniper Networks

TOKYO, Sept 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and transformation services provider, has been recognized as a Juniper Partner of the Year for 2023 in the category of Worldwide SP Partner (Top SP Alliance & SP Channel) by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networks. Each year, Juniper recognizes partners based on their ability to drive innovative, AI-Native business solutions, providing exceptional customer and user experiences, while achieving their financial goals. As a result of sustained business expansion globally, NEC has proudly earned this distinguished award for the fifth year in a row.

NEC was recognized in the category of Worldwide SP Partner for its global ability to lead customer success by modernizing transport, data center and enterprise networks through its system integration of Juniper's AI-Native technologies. The integration is offered by NEC Global Transport Network Centers of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with Juniper from the R&D phase, including product validation in NEC's multi-vendor laboratory, to offer advanced services such as network optimization.

As a leading global partner of Juniper, NEC has embraced the growing capabilities of AI-Native networks and is expanding its focus to include AI/Automation across all network domains. This strategic shift aims to accelerate the optimization of the total cost of ownership (TCO) of networks while enhancing the network experience for the customer. By leading network transformation on a global scale, NEC and Juniper are committed to creating exceptional digital user experiences in the era of AI.

Juniper's 2023 Partner of the Year Awards are part of the new windowJuniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance in delivering digital transformation to customers, but also helps partners build, sustain, and grow their Juniper Practice with the right support and tools to leverage the next generation of networking solutions.

"NEC has been a reliable and valued partner of Juniper for many years, consistently delivering exceptional service to customers. This award honors NEC's dedication to innovation using Juniper's AI-Native Networking solutions. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation even further together through AI optimization," said Gordon Mackintosh, Senior Vice President, Juniper Partner Organization & Commercial Sales at Juniper Networks

"NEC is delighted to receive this prestigious award as a top Worldwide Partner for the fifth consecutive year. As a global partner, we actively develop joint solution strategies and continuously enhance our expertise in Juniper's solutions. We are fully committed to providing our customers with the unparalleled service experience that is enabled by AI-Native Networking," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation

