Kuwait Amir Representative, Crown Prince To New York For 79Th UNGA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Thursday, heading to New York to attend the 79th UN General Assembly.

His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, and senior state officials saw His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled off at the airport.

The official delegation consisted of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials at the Crown Prince Diwan. (end)

