US Polls 2024: 'Who Wants A Burger?' Donald Trump Treats Fans To Burgers, Pays With Bitcoin At New York Bar Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald made another overture to the digital-asset community on Wednesday, treating supporters to burgers at a bar in New York and paying with Bitcoin.

After being greeted by boos and yells of“loser” as he arrived at PubKey, a Bitcoin-themed watering hole near New York University in Greenwich Village, the former president was met with heavy applause from a mixture of self-identified enthusiasts and Trump supporters when he entered the dimly lit bar.

“Who wants a burger?” asked the Republican candidate for president, who has been courting crypto aficionados not only for votes and campaign donations but also support for a new project called World Liberty Financial that he and his sons have been promoting.

Trump spent $998.70 on a few dozen burgers, according to Drew Armstrong, co-founder of PubKey. The Republican candidate paid for the food using a payments app called Strike, which is built on the Lightning Network. The bar used the Zaprite app to receive the Bitcoin, the oldest and biggest cryptocurrency that has yet to live up to its promise as a common medium of exchange for transactions. The Diet Cokes were on the house.

“Bitcoin is really happening,” Trump said.

The pitstop on the way to a rally in Long Island marks the latest effort by Trump to build support among holders of cryptocurrency, which has gained more mainstream acceptance this year despite a long history of scams and scandals. In July, Trump gave the keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, promising to appoint crypto-friendly regulators and create a national strategic stockpile of Bitcoin if he returns to the White House. On Monday evening, he headlined a live-stream on the X social-media app to unveil World Liberty Financial, which is being billed as a decentralized-finance crypto project meant to compete with traditional banks.