Biden To Welcome UAE Leader On Monday To Discuss Gaza, Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Joe Biden will welcome UAE President HH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday for talks on Gaza and Sudan, the White House said.

The visit will be the first ever in Washington by a UAE president and he will also meet separately with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running to succeed Biden.

Biden and Harris "will discuss with President Mohammed, the crisis in Gaza, the UAE's essential role in addressing the humanitarian crisis there, and the crisis in Sudan," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

On Sudan, "we all must increase efforts to open routes for humanitarian assistance and ultimately to secure a ceasefire," Kirby said.

The trip announcement comes a day after Biden issued a statement urging the renewal of negotiations in Sudan's brutal civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



UN warns some 25 million Sudanese risk famine without more donations UN member states demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Read Also