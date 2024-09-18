Ukraine, Sweden's Defense Ministries Hold Consultations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The delegation from Ukraine's of Defense held and military consultations with the counterparts from Sweden, discussing assistance in equipping and training Ukrainian recruits.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

"A high-ranking delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, led by deputy ministers of defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Balanutsa and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, held political and military consultations with the Ministry of Defense of Sweden during the first visit of such level to Sweden. In particular, the parties discussed the issue of Sweden's assistance in the formation, equipping and training of Ukrainian reserves," the report reads.

As noted, Balanutsa thanked the Swedish people for supporting Ukraine, as well as for the 17th package of military aid, announced earlier. He also raised the issue of Ukraine's close cooperation with NORDEFCO (the defense association of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland). The security agreements signed with all Scandinavian countries open opportunities for multilateral cooperation in the field of defense industry and development of best practices.

allocating additional EUR 44M for heating and energy in Ukrain

In turn, the Swedish side briefed the Ukrainian delegation on the recent decisions of the country's leadership regarding long-term and comprehensive support for Ukraine at the political level on the path to the EU and NATO. In addition, they announced specific steps and decisions aimed at developing the capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces to repel Russian aggression.

Sweden has been on Ukraine's side in the war unleashed by Russia and further support and the launch of military and political consultations within the framework of the bilateral security agreement is an indication of Sweden's intentions, said the defense policy chief at the Swedish Ministry of Defense, Victoria Malmer.

As part of the visit, the Ukrainian delegation also met with the State Secretary of the Swedish MoD, Peter Sandwall, who reaffirmed Sweden's unwavering support for Ukraine, the press service noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sweden announced the 17th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 4.6 billion (over EUR 400 million), which includes boats, MANPADS, and anti-tank grenade launchers.