Foreign Investment Surge Propels B3’S August Operational Data
9/18/2024 7:00:09 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August, B3 (B3SA3) experienced a significant boost in its operational data, driven by a surge in foreign investment.
The stock segment, B3's most crucial operational area, witnessed an 11% annual increase in Average Daily Trading Volume (ADTV), reaching R$28 billion.
This growth can be attributed to a more substantial influx of foreign buyers during the period. The Interest, Currency, and commodities vertical also saw impressive gains, with traded volume rising 27% year-on-year to 7.8 million contracts.
However, the fixed income market presented a mixed picture. New issues declined by 4% annually to R$1.5 billion, while stocks grew by 22%.
These stronger volumes reflect the positive momentum in the Brazilian stock market observed in August. Despite the optimistic outlook for the stock exchange, analysts remain cautious about declaring a turning point in variable income.
Nevertheless, B3SA3 has demonstrated increased resilience due to growth in other business verticals, reinforcing a bullish position.
In a separate development, B3 received partially favorable news regarding the amortization of goodwill. The Lower Chamber of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (CARF) exonerated the company from fines totaling R$268 million.
This decision, while not final, stems from questions about the amortization of goodwill generated by the merger of BM&F and Bovespa. CARF maintained its inquiry into the tax loss balance of R$782 million.
Investors seeking diversification might consider exploring other sectors with attractive profit opportunities. A free report prepared by Empiricus Research analysts offers insights into selected assets across various industries.
