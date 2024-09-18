Foreign Investment Surge Propels B3’S August Operational Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August, B3 (B3SA3) experienced a significant boost in its operational data, driven by a surge in foreign investment.



The stock segment, B3's most crucial operational area, witnessed an 11% annual increase in Average Daily Trading Volume (ADTV), reaching R$28 billion.



This growth can be attributed to a more substantial influx of foreign buyers during the period. The Interest, Currency, and vertical also saw impressive gains, with traded volume rising 27% year-on-year to 7.8 million contracts.



However, the fixed income presented a mixed picture. New issues declined by 4% annually to R$1.5 billion, while stocks grew by 22%.



These stronger volumes reflect the positive momentum in the Brazilian stock market observed in August. Despite the optimistic outlook for the stock exchange, analysts remain cautious about declaring a turning point in variable income.







Nevertheless, B3SA3 has demonstrated increased resilience due to growth in other business verticals, reinforcing a bullish position.



In a separate development, B3 received partially favorable news regarding the amortization of goodwill. The Lower Chamber of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (CARF) exonerated the company from fines totaling R$268 million.



This decision, while not final, stems from questions about the amortization of goodwill generated by the merger of BM&F and Bovespa. CARF maintained its inquiry into the tax loss balance of R$782 million.



Investors seeking diversification might consider exploring other sectors with attractive profit opportunities. A free report prepared by Empiricus Research analysts offers insights into selected assets across various industries.

MENAFN18092024007421016031ID1108690084