Tinna Jackson Releases 'The Power Play Journal: Battle-Tested Strategies & Reflections For Impactful Leadership'

Tinna Jackson, Founder & Principal of Jackson Consulting Group and Author of The Power Play Journal

Tinna Jackson in Times Square with International Association of Top Professionals

Tinna Jackson unveils The Power Play Journal, offering leaders battle-tested strategies and reflective tools to enhance their leadership impact.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned executive coach and power dynamics expert, Tinna Jackson, is proud to announce the release of her highly anticipated book, The Power Play Journal : Battle-Tested Strategies & Reflections for Impactful Leadership. The official launch will take place online on September 18, 2024, at 4:00 PM.As a distinguished authority in leadership development, emotional intelligence, and power dynamics, Jackson has crafted this book to be a comprehensive guide for leaders seeking to transform their leadership style, maximize their impact, and navigate the complexities of power with confidence and empathy. The Power Play Journal blends proven strategies with reflective prompts, offering readers a unique blueprint to elevate their leadership abilities.A Must-Read for Executives, Aspiring Leaders, and Power PlayersIn The Power Play Journal, Jackson shares the hard-earned wisdom gained from over 25 years of working at the highest levels of leadership across industries, including national politics, defense, and nonprofit sectors. The book emphasizes key areas that leaders often overlook: emotional intelligence, visionary leadership, and the intricate dance of power dynamics."Many leaders rise through the ranks because of their expertise, but they often struggle to manage teams or influence positive outcomes," said Jackson. "I wrote The Power Play Journal to help leaders check themselves, assess their power, and course-correct to make an even greater impact in their organizations and beyond."Key Features of the Book Include:.Practical Strategies: Step-by-step guidance on mastering emotional intelligence, communication, and influence..Reflective Prompts: Journal exercises designed to help leaders unlock deeper self-awareness and create actionable goals..Case Studies: Real-world examples from Jackson's extensive experience with C-level executives, policymakers, and nonprofit leaders..Tools for Success: Advice on crafting a compelling vision, embracing change, and fostering environments where teams thrive.About the AuthorBorn and raised in Washington, D.C., Tinna Jackson has established herself as one of the most sought-after executive coaches and consultants in the country. With over two decades of experience, including nearly 20 years in politics and executive roles within the U.S. Senate, Jackson has become a trusted advisor to leaders across high-stakes industries. Her work with Jackson Consulting Group , LLC, and PowerDyn LLC has earned her numerous accolades, including Top Executive Coach of the Year 2024 and recognition as one of Washingtonian's Outstanding Women.In The Power Play Journal, Jackson delivers not only powerful insights but also the reflective tools needed to harness one's full leadership potential. Whether you're a seasoned executive or an emerging leader, this book is designed to help you elevate your leadership to the next level.AvailabilityThe Power Play Journal is available for purchase starting September 18, 2024, via Amazon and other major retailers. For a limited time, readers can schedule a complimentary strategy session with Jackson when purchasing the book.About Tinna JacksonTinna Jackson is a distinguished executive coach and power dynamics expert, specializing in leadership development, emotional intelligence, and strategic consulting. With over 25 years of experience across multiple sectors, Jackson is a renowned thought leader in the field. She is the founder of Jackson Consulting Group, LLC, and PowerDyn LLC, and the author of The Power Play Journal: Battle-Tested Strategies & Reflections for Impactful Leadership.

