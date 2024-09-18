(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the leading pre-listing home improvement company for agents and their clients, is thrilled to share that CEO Rick Rudman has been named a 2024 HousingWire Vanguards Award recipient. HousingWire's 2024 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the has faced over recent years. Rudman is in a distinguished class of 100 honorees who were carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming real estate and mortgage.

Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio

"The 2024 HousingWire Vanguards represent the pinnacle of leadership in our industry, driving transformative growth within their organizations and setting new standards for excellence," said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "These extraordinary leaders embody the innovative spirit and resilience crucial for navigating today's dynamic housing landscape. Their groundbreaking achievements highlight the profound impact of visionary leadership, making the Vanguards award a career-defining honor reserved for the very best in our field."

Curbio's mission is to make listing market prep hassle-free for agents so they can have more time to build client relationships, win listings, and sell more homes at better prices. Curbio is evolving the outdated, obstacle-ridden process of pre-sales improvements into a simplified, full-service experience powered by technology. Curbio streamlines how agents get listings ready for sale, offering quality pre-listing home repairs and updates with no money due from sellers until closing. It uses market and project data to generate same-day estimates, followed by personalized proposals reflecting the right scope for a listing. Curbio's app offers agents and sellers instant communication and updates directly to their phones for complete visibility. Curbio has worked with thousands of agents from some of the most respected brokerages in real estate to bring a streamlined, supportive experience to sellers across the country.



"The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate - executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future, with far-reaching impacts on market trends, operational efficiencies, and overall industry success. By leading with vision and decisiveness, HousingWire Vanguards propel their companies toward success and significantly influence the broader landscape of the housing economy."

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents getting their listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in pre-listing home updates of any size.

Curbio streamlines the fragmented and time-consuming home improvement process into an efficient, full-service experience for agents and their clients thanks to dedicated project managers, in-demand materials, quality work, and proprietary technology. Curbio is trusted by thousands of respected agents and brokers from companies including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

