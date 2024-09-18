Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) Soars To The Moon On NASA Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including defense and tech reports on trading for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR , LUNRW), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company.

The stock is one of the top trending stocks on its NASA contract, currently trading at $8.27, up 2.87, gaining 53.15% on volume of over 106 Million shares. The day's high for the stock is $8.95 as of this report.

Intuitive Machines announced NASA has awarded the Company a Near Space ("NSN") contract for communication and navigation services for missions in the near space region, which extends from Earth's surface to beyond the Moon.

This Subcategory 2.2 Geostationary Orbit to Cislunar Relay Services is a new Firm-Fixed-Price, Multiple Award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity ("IDIQ") Task Order Contract. The contract has a base period of five years with an additional five-year option period, with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion. The incrementally funded base ordering period begins Tuesday, October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029, with the option period potentially extending the contract through September 30, 2034.

"This contract marks an inflection point in Intuitive Machines' leadership in space communications and navigation," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. "We're pleased to partner with NASA, as one team, to support the Artemis campaign and endeavors to expand the lunar economy."

A key highlight of this contract is the debut of Intuitive Machines' lunar satellite constellation, a service the Company believes is a strategic element in its vision to commercialize lunar activities. The constellation will provide enhanced data and transmission services and autonomous operations, creating a robust infrastructure in line with Intuitive Machines' three pillars to commercialize a celestial body.

Delivery: Scaling lunar lander capabilities to support cargo and infrastructure delivery.

Data Transmission Services: Establishing a network of satellites capable of delivering 4K resolution video data and navigation services, assisting in landing site selection and resource prospecting.

Autonomous Operations: Developing infrastructure, logistics, and mapping solutions on the Moon to facilitate exploration and operations.

As part of this contract, the Company will deploy lunar relay satellites and provide communication and navigation services that play an essential role in NASA's Artemis campaign to establish a long-term presence on the Moon.

