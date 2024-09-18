Russian Drone Attacks City Council's Vehicle In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around 17:00 on Wednesday, September 18, the Russian killer drone attacked a vehicle of the municipal military administration in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the administration, who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Around 17:00, Russian invaders once again released explosives from a drone in the city's Dniprovskyi district. The vehicle of the Kherson City Military Administration sustained damage," Mrochko informed.

No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least three civilians were injured in the latest Russian strike targeting Kherson.