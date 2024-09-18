Russian Drone Attacks City Council's Vehicle In Kherson
Date
9/18/2024 3:12:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around 17:00 on Wednesday, September 18, the Russian killer drone attacked a vehicle of the municipal military administration in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the administration, who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Around 17:00, Russian invaders once again released explosives from a drone in the city's Dniprovskyi district. The vehicle of the Kherson City Military Administration sustained damage," Mrochko informed.
Read also:
General Hladkov: Ukraine is improving its drone
s to resist enemy electronic warfare
No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least three civilians were injured in the latest Russian strike targeting Kherson.
MENAFN18092024000193011044ID1108689524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.