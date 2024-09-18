FPT Industrial's F28 Engine Production Line Inaugurated In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains, is strengthening its presence in India though a license agreement that will see its F28 engine for agricultural and equipment with India Trem V regulation produced at the CNH Greater Noida facility.



This agreement will ensure that Indian customers can directly access the Brand's latest with great benefits in terms of productivity, efficiency and sustainability for a number of off-road equipment. F28 engines will be manufactured on a new assembly line, which has been set up on a completely renewed building within the existing Noida complex.



Engine production will start by end of 2024 to meet the new Trem V legislation that will become effective from January 2025 for construction equipment, while agricultural equipment will follow in 2026. The F28 engines will equip New Holland tractors produced in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and CASE Construction Equipment produced at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.



At the inauguration ceremony held at the plant on July 17, Eugenia Valente, Vice President, Asia & ANZ FPT Industrial, said:“This license agreement further cements the strong relationship FPT Industrial and CNH have. It's a win-win deal, since CNH will be able to meet the need of local market requirement even better, while FPT Industrial will have a golden opportunity of growth in the region.”



The F28 is a one-engine solution that matches both space and performance-driven applications thanks to enhanced output in a highly compact packaging. F28 is designed to be multi-power and features a modular architecture, providing the best performance and enhanced versatility in all working conditions and ensuring maximum installation flexibility.



With power between 37 and 75 kW for the diesel, it is ideal for both construction and agriculture applications worldwide and in particular for the demanding requirements of the Indian Market.



One-side serviceability and a 600-hour oil change interval result in a great ease of maintenance and reduced operating costs. F28 can be customized upon demand, offering a wide range of options including flywheel, housings, oil pans and filters.

The highly compact after-treatment solution comes with common packaging to meet Trem V standards.



FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit



