Recognizing Women Driving Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) If you are finding it hard to keep track of all the U.S. holidays inundating your calendars or timelines, you are not alone. But this one is worth taking the time to appreciate and reflect on. Women's Equality Day recognizes a milestone that has profoundly shaped many aspects of our lives in the U.S. and around the world.

Taking the Time to Reflect

On August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote, was finally ratified in the U.S. after decades of tireless advocacy by women's suffragists. It is telling that by 1980, and onward, women's voter turnout in U.S. presidential elections surpassed that of men. Women were eager for change and innovation, and this amendment was a catalyst for just that.

104 Years Have Passed...

And we have so much to show for it. The ripple effects of women's voting power are evident in countless culturally relevant and societal changes. Without women being a part of the U.S. electorate, we might not have seen laws and bills passed that allow women to buy homes, open bank accounts independently, continue working after having children, or take on significant roles in politics. This impact extends beyond women, benefiting our society.

In 2024, women continue to drive change and innovate on a global scale

You have interacted with several applications, technology, brands, and legislation that are female founded, sponsored, and led. Do any of these leaders and their lifelong work ring a bell?



Jane Fraser , CEO of Citi, a global financial institution, and investment bank.

Naomi Osaka , founder of Kinlo (and Japanese pro tennis player!), a skincare brand formulated especially for melanated skin.

Adi Tatarko , co-founder and former CEO of Houzz, a home design company.

Julia Hartz , CEO and co-founder of Eventbrite, an easy-to-use ticketing system for events.

Leah Busque , founder of TaskRabbit, makes any household task a quick ask.

Payal Kadakia , founder of ClassPass, a global platform for booking fitness classes. Kamala Harris , current U.S. Vice President and newly confirmed Democratic candidate for U.S. President, the highest elected office of any female politician in U.S. history.

This list begs the question: 'What can't she do?' Please know this list is short for brevity purposes only, and not because there is any shortage of incredibly accomplished women to shout out!

Increasing Diversity in Innovation with WIN++

In 2019, the US Patent and Trademark Office reported that women are named inventors on only 13% of patents. In 2020, Cisco launched WIN++, a guided mentorship program matching small teams of diverse employees with an experienced mentor, with the goal of submitting an invention disclosure by the end of the program for consideration by one of Cisco's patent committees.

Since its launch, the number of unique Cisco women inventors listed on original U.S. patent filings has increased more than 30%, and the percentage of approved submissions with at least one female inventor has jumped 67%.

Recognizing Women's Equality Day and the opportunity ahead

The progress and pioneers we celebrate today are a testament to the resilience, innovation, and determination of countless women who have paved the way. As we look to the future, let us be inspired by their legacy to continue advocating for change, breaking down barriers, and creating opportunities for all.

Want to get involved? Check out this Cisco newsroom article to learn more about our WIN++ program, and head on over to to meet some of the incredible women fighting for our future.

