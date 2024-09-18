AMERICAN PLACE CASINO HOSTS OKTOBERFEST EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oktoberfest Celebration at American Place Casino

Steins, Contests & $25K in Giveaways

- Jeff BabinskiWAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Place Casino , 4011 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan, IL 60085 – September 18, 2024 – Guests are invited to the premier event of the season at American Place Casino on Saturday, September 28, from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The event promises an action-packed day of giveaways, live entertainment, fun contests, delicious food, and refreshing beer. Attendees can enjoy a day of activities, including a $25,000 cash and free play giveaway, live contests, and more.Stein Offer: Guests can begin the evening with a $15 offer that includes a glass stein and a complimentary drink ticket, providing a nice way to start the night.Pretzel Tossing Contest: Guests who believe they have great aim can put their skills to the test in the Pretzel Toss contest. Hitting the target offers a chance to win BIG prizes. The excitement of the games awaits!Yodel Contest: Whether experienced yodelers or newcomers, all participants are invited to enjoy this contest.Dress-Up Drawing: Traditional or unique costumes offer a chance to enter a drawing for prizes. Hot seat drawings will take place every 15 minutes, with $25K in cash and free play available.The event will feature beer, food, and giveaways. Starting at 3:00 PM and lasting until 11:00 PM, it's an opportunity for friends to gather and enjoy the evening."American Place Casino is thrilled to host an unforgettable Oktoberfest celebration filled with fun, games, and fantastic prizes," said Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager at American Place Casino. "We've planned an incredible lineup of entertainment and activities to ensure everyone has a great time, whether they're here for the contests, the food, or simply to enjoy a refreshing beer with friends. It's going to be an event to remember, and we can't wait to welcome our guests for a day of celebration and excitement!"Event Details:What: Oktoberfest CelebrationWhere: American Place Casino, Waukegan, ILWhen: Saturday, September 28th, 2024Event Start Time: 3:00 PMTicket Fee: $15 per personPrizes: Up to $25,000 cash and free playFor more information and to purchase tickets, please visit americanplace/promos/ or contact Julie Ivic at ....About American Place Casino:American Place Casino is Chicagoland's newest gaming and entertainment destination located in Waukegan, Illinois with over 900 slot machines, dozens of table games, high-action sportsbook, three full-service restaurants , a center bar, and more. Don't miss out on the action-head over to now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting you at American Place Casino!

Julie Ivic

American Place Casino

+1 256-962-3057

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.