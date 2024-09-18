Rollworks Named “Best Account-Based Marketing Solution” In 2024 Martech Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RollWorks , a division of NextRoll, Inc., has been awarded the "Best Account-Based Marketing Solution" in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights RollWorks' ability to help business-to-business (B2B) companies generate pipeline, speed sales cycles and drive revenue by connecting account-based insights with world-class multi-touch advertising and outreach.



Using RollWorks, B2B marketers can identify high-value accounts, activate multi-channel campaigns to engage buyers at key moments and align sales and marketing for greater business impact. By connecting account-based insights with industry-leading multi-touch advertising and outreach, RollWorks enables teams to engage the right buyers at the right time and drive results at every stage of the funnel.

“Our platform is engineered to deliver unmatched precision and scalability, empowering companies of all sizes to connect deeply with high-value accounts and accelerate their growth trajectories,” said Roli Saxena, CEO of NextRoll.“This award is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation, ease of use and delivering measurable impact at every stage of the customer journey. We will continue to lead the way in transforming account-based marketing (ABM) by providing our customers with the most advanced tools to achieve superior business outcomes.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing and mobile marketing. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

“ABM is critical for fostering growth, but marketers seeking enhanced performance and increased budgets have relied on manual exports, spreadsheets, and other cumbersome processes to prioritize target accounts,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at MarTech Breakthrough.“By focusing on what truly matters - deep buyer insights, actionable recommendations, precise targeting and measurable impact - RollWorks simplifies the often-complex world of account-based marketing and advertising, making it accessible and effective for growth-oriented B2B marketers.”

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, provides B2B companies with a comprehensive platform to generate pipelines, speed sales cycles, and drive revenue growth by connecting account-based insights with world-class multi-touch advertising and outreach. Powered by advanced AI and a vast dataset, RollWorks enables businesses to identify key buyers, engage them across multiple channels, and measure the impact of their efforts. Whether businesses are executing fully developed account-based strategies or just starting their revenue marketing journey, RollWorks helps teams achieve meaningful, data-driven results. To learn more, visit rollworks.com .

Media Contact

Katie Jewett

Public Relations for RollWorks

...

415-397-7600