Traliant To Showcase Training Tackling Today’S Most Pressing Compliance Challenges At HR Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in compliance training , is set to spotlight its innovative workplace training solutions at the HR Conference, September 24-26, at Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas. At Booth #5023, attendees can dive into Traliant's interactive, high-impact courses that help foster safer, more inclusive and future-ready work environments. and future-ready work environments.



Traliant will highlight two must-see offerings: its 50-state compliant Sexual Harassment Training , available in seven tailored industry editions, and its newly released AI in the Workplace course, designed to address the responsible and compliant use of generative AI tools in today's tech-driven landscape.

"HR leaders today are tasked with navigating a complex, rapidly evolving workplace landscape, from creating harassment-free workplaces to guiding their teams through the ethical use of AI technologies," said Casey Heck, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Traliant. "Our training solutions are designed to not only protect organizations from compliance risks but also empower employees to contribute to a positive, innovative and inclusive work culture."

With over 10,000 HR professionals in attendance, this year's HR Technology Conference is your opportunity to see how Traliant's solutions can transform your training strategy. At the booth, Traliant experts will be on hand to discuss how their compliance training can help companies align workplace behavior with organizational values, enhance employee engagement and future-proof operations.

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training , DEI training and code of conduct training . Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

