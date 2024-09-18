Future Hospitality Summit organisers The Bench launch FHS Club

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Dubai, 18 September 2024: Ahead of the Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World, taking place later this month at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai from 30 September – 2 October, organisers The Bench have launched its latest innovative initiative, FHS Club, to reward attendees for their commitment and engagement with the region’s leading hospitality investment event.



A first of its kind in the hospitality events industry, FHS Club is a unique new loyalty programme designed to offer bespoke benefits and exclusive access to FHS events, and further enhance the attendee experience.



Offering three tiers - Member, Silver, and Gold - FHS Club features exclusive benefits such as event discounts, exclusive access to industry reports and event content, priority access, networking opportunities, and more.



Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, said: “We are very excited to launch FHS Club, a pioneering initiative that not only rewards loyalty but also further strengthens the connections within our community. The programme has been in the works for a while and we’re thrilled to launch it ahead of what is set to be our biggest and boldest FHS event yet.”



