Heydar Aliyev Foundation And Zamin International Public Foundation Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation

Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the "Zamin" International Public Foundation have formalized their collaborative efforts with the signing of a memorandum, Azernews reports.

The agreement was established following a meeting between Heydar Aliyev Foundation Executive Director Anar Alakbarov and "Zamin" International Public Foundation Head Tamilla Aliyeva.

The discussions focused on the significant role of both foundations in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They highlighted ongoing and future projects aimed at enhancing cooperation in education, healthcare, and culture. The meeting also addressed the potential for joint initiatives in the environmental and social sectors, reflecting the "Zamin" Foundation's commitment to sustainable development in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the collaboration was aligned with the upcoming COP29 climate summit, which will take place in Azerbaijan in November. The memorandum underscores the mutual commitment to advancing shared goals and fostering exchanges between the youth of the two nations.

