Heydar Aliyev Foundation And Zamin International Public Foundation Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation
9/18/2024 7:19:02 AM
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the "Zamin"
International Public Foundation have formalized their collaborative
efforts with the signing of a memorandum, Azernews
reports.
The agreement was established following a meeting between Heydar
Aliyev Foundation Executive Director Anar Alakbarov and "Zamin"
International Public Foundation Head Tamilla Aliyeva.
The discussions focused on the significant role of both
foundations in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan. They highlighted ongoing and future projects aimed at
enhancing cooperation in education, healthcare, and culture. The
meeting also addressed the potential for joint initiatives in the
environmental and social sectors, reflecting the "Zamin"
Foundation's commitment to sustainable development in
Uzbekistan.
In addition, the collaboration was aligned with the upcoming
COP29 climate summit, which will take place in Azerbaijan in
November. The memorandum underscores the mutual commitment to
advancing shared goals and fostering exchanges between the youth of
the two nations.
