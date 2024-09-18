Openclinica CEO Cal Collins EHR-To-EDC Integration Is The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO Cal Collins chairs SCDM 2024 session on EHR-to-EDC Integration

Collins chosen to chair session at SCDM Annual Conference

- Cal Collins, CEO, OpenClinica

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenClinica Co-Founder and CEO Cal Collins chosen to chair a session at the SCDM Annual 2024 (#SCDM2024), September 29-October, 2, in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the panel discussion, EHR eSource: The way of the Future or Pipe Dream? , Collins and panelists, Rajesh Modi, Merck's Business Capability Lead, Manny Vazquez, Veeva's Director, Vault CDMS Strategy, Anosheh Afghahi, Flatiron's Medical Director and Andrew Wyman, OpenClinica's Product Owner will discuss the current state of EHR-EDC integration, exploring both success and challenges from the perspectives of sponsors and research sites.

“As I've said many times, 2024 is the year of EHR eSource and EHR-to-EDC integration is the future of clinical trials.” reiterated Collins.“I look forward to discussing the successes and challenges from the perspectives of active sponsors and research sites.”

Collins' panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Room E.

Other OpenClinica events at SCDM 2024 are:

Product showcase: Cut the Fluff: Real-time EHR to EDC Integration That Works! Monday, Sept. 30, 3:00 pm, Room F

Visit the OpenClinica booth #610

ABOUT OPENCLINICA

OpenClinica accelerates clinical trials by automating data acquisition through its software-as-a-service platform. Offering a secure bridge between healthcare and research, OpenClinica is trusted by the world's foremost life science companies, academic institutions, and government entities and has been used in more than 10,000 studies involving over five million patients. OpenClinica is proud to support hundreds of small, midsize and large research organizations spanning biotech, pharma, medical device manufacturing and contract research organizations. For more information, visit us at .

