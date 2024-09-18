Three People Dead In West Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Two deaths from traffic accidents and one from drowning were recorded this weekend in the districts of Capira and Chame, in the province of West Panama.



On Saturday afternoon, the disappearance of an 18-year-old man was reported in Boquilla beach, Chame district, for which reason an operation was activated by the Joint Task Force (FTC).



At around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, in an area located between Playa Serena and Playa Boquilla, a fisherman informed the National (PN) about the lifeless body of a person near the coast.



Details regarding the circumstances of this young man's disappearance are still under investigation.



Early on Sunday, a case of a hit and run was reported in the district of Capira, involving the driver of a bus on the David – Panama route.