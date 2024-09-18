6Th Grant Competition Announced For SME Projects
Akbar Novruz
The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBD) has
launched the 6th grant competition aimed at supporting educational,
scientific, research, and support projects for micro, small, and
medium business entities (SMEs), Azernews
reports.
According to the agency, the competition follows the "Regulation
on the Financing of Education, Science, Research, and Support
Projects," which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on
September 30, 2020. The maximum grant amount for each project is
set at 20,000 manats.
Project submissions will be accepted from September 24 at 09:00
until October 23 at 18:00. Interested parties can find detailed
information on the official KOBIA website: .
The results of the competition will be announced after November
25 on the official KOBIA website gov).
