Usain Bolt, Gary Player Join IFS And Global Tech Partners At IFS Unleashed 2024

MIT CISR research scientists will join IFS Unleashed to deliver workshops, designed to help attendees lead AI-supported digital transformation. Participants in these workshops will receive an MIT CISR participation badge. IFS is a patron of MIT CISR.

IFS CEO, Mark Moffat, will unveil IFS's vision for an AI-driven future

Global Chair of PWC, Mohamed Kande, will share how to `Unlock Strategic Value by Embracing Industrial AI within your Organization'

Boomi CEO, Steve Lucas, will keynote on Integrating AI, data and systems and the successful partnership with IFS

Sustainability and CSR underpin the entire event. Emma Cox, Global Climate Leader at PwC, will share perspectives on the global climate and business implications David Blood, Founding Partner at Generation Investment Management, will bring his unique perspective on sustainable and ESG investing

Customer highlights

The 2,500 attendees will hear from multiple IFS customers across different industries as they showcase practical applications of IFS Cloud, IFS and Industrial AI in action, including BAE Systems, Continental Resources, Ericsson, Exelon, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kimberly-Clark, Konica Minolta, LATAM Airlines, Mars, Nestle, Tomra, and Xcel Energy. Immersive, real-world demonstrations will show how AI, machine learning, virtual reality, and automation solve industry challenges and drive efficiency.



IFS Cloud 24R2, industry capabilities, and solution-specific updates

IFS will also provide early insight into the forthcoming IFS Cloud 24R2 product release - including the latest AI, sustainability and industry-specific capabilities - customer case studies and success stories. At the heart of the event will be an Exhibition of 50+ partners and customers, with dedicated Industry Zones demonstrating the impact of AI on industry, and Solution tracks for customers newly welcomed to the IFS ecosystem following acquisitions of Copperleaf, Poka and Ultimo. Industry tracks tailored to Aviation, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, Construction, Telco, and Service include a rich selection of breakout sessions featuring IFS customers.

Commenting on Unleashed, IFS CMO Oliver Pilgerstorfer, said:

"IFS Unleashed brings together the most innovative and forward-thinking businesses and leaders from across the world.

To stay competitive and unlock strategic value, companies must embrace Industrial AI to manage the changing technology, regulatory and ESG landscape. Unleashed attendees will leave the event understanding how to unlock strategic value by embracing Industrial AI within their organizations. The future belongs to those who adapt and thrive."

World-class training

is a core offering of the event. Delegates will be able to become certified in AI and take specialized training courses in IFS solutions to help them level up skills, transform their organizations and accelerate their careers. Attendees from IFS's global partner ecosystem will benefit from the IFS Partner Summit on day one.

Complementing the program of conference-based learning, all delegates will enjoy unique leisure and networking activities including the BIG 10 Tailgate party, exclusive access to Universal Studios Island of Adventure and an IFS Golf Day , hosted by Gary Player.



IFS Unleashed 2024 takes place October 14-18, 2024, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. For tickets, customers should speak to their customer representatives or please visit IFS Unleashed .

