(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's journey towards democracy reflects both notable achievements and ongoing challenges.



The nation's performance in areas like representation, rights, and participation shows progress but also reveals gaps, particularly in the rule of law.



The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) highlights Mexico's position in global democracy rankings.



Mexico ranks 69th in representation, positioning it below Liberia but above India. In the area of rights, Mexico holds the 113th spot, standing above Zimbabwe yet below Qatar.



The country's performance in the rule of law also ranks 113th, placing it above Kyrgyzstan but beneath Kazakhstan.



Additionally, Mexico ranks 119th in participation, with countries like Paraguay scoring higher and Cape Verde lower.







This mixed performance underscores significant room for improvement. According to the report, Mexico's democratic performance has declined in 11 out of 17 key factors, pointing to ongoing challenges that must be addressed.



One of Mexico's major successes is the advancement of women in politics. Recent reforms introduced gender parity across all branches of government, culminating in the election of Mexico's first female president in 2024.



This landmark achievement demonstrates the nation's progress toward gender equality, although persistent issues such as gender-based violence and high femicide rates continue to demand attention.



Mexico has also struggled with rising drug-related violence over the past two decades, with corruption enabling criminal organizations to influence politics, even through violent interference in elections.



The creation of the National Guard in 2019 represents the government's effort to tackle these issues, but the militarization of public security has faced scrutiny for its human rights implications.

Rule of Law: Mexico's Achilles' Heel in Democratic Performance

Political transitions in Mexico have largely remained democratic, as seen with Morena's 2018 electoral victory.



However, concerns persist over government criticism of the media and opposition, as well as proposed reforms that may weaken judicial independence and undermine democratic checks on executive power.



Globally, voter turnout has declined, and legal challenges to elections have risen, with one in five elections contested between 2020 and 2024.



These trends reflect the growing complexities in maintaining democratic integrity worldwide.



As Mexico moves forward, addressing issues in the rule of law, press freedom, and judicial independence will prove essential.



These challenges, if properly navigated, will determine the country's future democratic stability and global standing.

