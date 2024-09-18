عربي


Local Revenues Reach JD5.328B, Covering 91% Of Expenditures - Report

9/18/2024 4:39:43 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Local revenues for the first seven months of the year reached JD5.328 billion, marking an increase of JD58 million compared with the same period last year.

The revenues cover 91.1 per cent of current expenditures, according to the Ministry of Finance's monthly report.

Total central government expenditures for the same period amounted to approximately JD 6.394 billion, up from JD 6.153 billion in the previous year.

The report also indicated that the general budget recorded a deficit of approximately JD 1.024 billion, after accounting for aid.

Jordan Times

