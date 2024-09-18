Ericsson unveils strategy for enterprise-driven 5G network adoption

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced its Enterprise 5G strategy that includes private 5G and neutral host 5G solutions, designed to deliver business-critical connectivity across operational and public-facing enterprise environments. These innovative solutions enable both carpeted and industrial enterprises to advance innovation, safety, and operational efficiencies.

Manish Tiwari, Head of Private Cellular Networks, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson said: “As enterprises continue to increase automation, improve safety, and invest in seamless connectivity to meet end-user expectations, existing technologies such as Wi-Fi and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) often fall short due to technical limitations, cost, and complexity. Our Enterprise 5G portfolio addresses these requirements by leveraging Ericsson’s best-in-class radio, software, and managed-operations capabilities to enable flexible enterprise solutions.”

The Ericsson Enterprise 5G portfolio includes three solutions:

• Ericsson Private 5G: A converged 4G/5G private cellular solution with industry and licensed spectrum support, offering flexible deployment models and best-in-class coverage, mobility, security, and latency.

• Ericsson Private 5G Compact: A U.S. CBRS-based offering designed for enterprises that need robust connectivity in environments where Wi-Fi falls short, leveraging a simplified radio architecture (Previously branded as Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks).

• Ericsson Enterprise 5G Coverage: A best-in-class neutral host solution, currently certified by all major U.S. carriers, that offers a simplified and scalable architecture compared to legacy DAS, resulting in attractive total cost of ownership for enterprises.

The Enterprise 5G portfolio leverages the broader Ericsson radio access network (RAN) portfolio, including the Radio Dot System for indoor deployments and small cell radios for outdoor. Acquisition costs are reduced through simplified subscription-based packaging with optional services and feature add-ons. Additionally, Ericsson has focused resources on pre- and post-sales support, including vertical expertise and training for channel partners which allows enterprise customers to focus on their business outcomes and innovation.

Customers can look forward to deploying and managing any solution in Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless portfolio (Enterprise 5G, Wireless WAN, and SASE) under NetCloud Manager, a comprehensive cloud management and orchestration platform. Ericsson’s innovations remove the complexity that enterprise customers are challenged with when wanting to leverage the power of 5G:

• Simplified deployments with seamless provisioning and configuration capabilities, unified policy management, and single-pane-of-glass visibility across the network.

• Effortless enterprise 5G network operations, leveraging AIOps to turn visibility into actionable insights for enhancing performance.

• Streamlined lifecycle management making it easy to update, upgrade, and expand.

• Innovative features driving business outcomes such as indoor 5G positioning to locate assets with high accuracy.

“Ericsson's strategic and comprehensive approach to evolving its private networking portfolio is addressing the growing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity in enterprises” says Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst for Private Networks and Enterprise 5G at Omdia. “Ericsson’s ability to meet customers where they are in their 5G journey with a unified experience will be critical in helping the market scale and enabling enterprises leveraging 5G to transform in a meaningful way.”





