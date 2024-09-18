Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary Beaverton Highlights Exclusive Tuesday Deals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary in Beaverton is pleased to announce its exclusive Tuesday deals, offering significant savings on a variety of premium cannabis products. On Tuesdays, customers can enjoy 15% off Feel Right products, and Kaleafa branded products. Additionally, the dispensary offers $1 half gram, with a limit of three per customer while supplies last.Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary Beaverton is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service. The exclusive Tuesday deals are designed to offer customers access to premium products at discounted prices, ensuring a cost-effective way to experience the benefits of cannabis.The Tuesday deals at Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary include a wide range of products to meet the diverse needs of their clientele. Feel Right cannabis products, known for their purity and potency, are available at a 15% discount. Gummies, a popular choice for those seeking a discreet and convenient cannabis option, are also included in the promotion. Additionally, the deal extends to other cannabis product, providing a potent option for experienced users, and Kaleafa branded products, ensuring high quality at a reduced price.The $1 half gram cannabis products offer is another highlight of the Tuesday promotion. This deal allows customers to try different strains and find their preferred choice without breaking the bank. The limit of three per customer ensures that more people can take advantage of this special offer.This weed dispensary in Beaverton prides itself on its knowledgeable staff and welcoming environment. The team is dedicated to helping customers find the right products for their needs, whether they are new to cannabis or seasoned users. The dispensary's commitment to education and customer satisfaction is evident in the positive feedback from their loyal customer base.One satisfied customer, Samantha, shared her experience: "Great, knowledgeable staff, who provided helpful options & great discounts for Tuesday! Highly recommend. Tricky to find, just follow the signs for parking!"Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary is a trusted provider of high-quality cannabis products in Beaverton, OR. The dispensary offers a wide range of products, including edibles, and topicals, and more, sourced from reputable growers and manufacturers. Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary is dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all customers, with a focus on education and customer service. The knowledgeable staff is always available to answer questions and help customers find the products that best meet their needs.For more information about the exclusive Tuesday deals or to learn more about Kaleafa Cannabis Weed Dispensary, please visit .

Legal Disclaimer:

