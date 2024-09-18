Why Sharjah Cricket Stadium Is A Big Attraction For Tourists From India, Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:21 PM

Until late Tuesday evening, Mazhar Khan, General Manager of Sharjah Stadium, was still on the ground, brimming with excitement on the eve of another landmark moment.

When Afghanistan's fearless bunch of cricketers take on South Africa in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday (4 pm UAE Time), this grand old will become the first to host 250 one-day international matches.

Having already made history by becoming the only cricket stadium in the world to stage 200 ODIs, the birthplace of international cricket in the Middle East is about to celebrate its record-extending milestone on Wednesday.

Naturally, Khan and all the people associated with the ground were as excited as the proud parents of a bride eagerly waiting for their daughter's big day.

But there was no proper cricket ground when Khan first played club cricket in the UAE.

“This was in 1975 when I played in the Bukhatir League. We had a tiny ground in Al Khan where we played on a cemented wicket,” the Indian expat recalled.

Bukhatir League is the UAE's premier domestic cricket tournament which was launched in 1974 by Abdul Rahman Bukhatir.

Abdul Rahman Bukhatir. - X

The Emirati businessman fell in love with cricket while studying at a Karachi school.

After his return, Bukhatir dreamt of bringing cricket to his football-obsessed country. That dream soon became an obsession as he built an eco-system for domestic cricket before inviting the Who's Who of international cricket for a high-profile exhibition match between Gavaskar XI and Miandad XI in 1981.

Thousands of Indian and Pakistani expats turned up to watch the match as the two teams produced a memorable match at a temporary stadium.

Spurred on by that success, Bukhatir built the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which sparked a cricketing revolution in the desert, hosting international tournaments year after year, and producing some of the greatest matches the game has ever seen.

Sachin Tendulkar scored two unforgettable hundreds against Australia at Sharjah in 1998. - X Pakistan players celebrate after beating India in a dramatic match at Sharjah in 1986, thanks to a last-ball six from Javed Miandad (left). - X

On Wednesday, the landmark match will be devoid of global superstars as Rashid Khan's talented Afghanistan team face a depleted South African side.

But everyone at the stadium is proud of the number 250, which has now put daylight between Sharjah and Harare Sports Club, Sydney Cricket Ground and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, stadiums that have hosted the most ODIs in history.

“We had already been acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records when we hosted the 200th match. Now we are about 65 matches ahead of Harare (182), Sydney (161) and Melbourne (151),” said Khan.

“This is something Sharjah should always be proud of. As cricket fans in the UAE, we will always be grateful to Mr Bukhatir and his family for what they have done for cricket in this country.”

A general view of the Sharjah stadium. - KT file

The cricketing story of Afghanistan, whose meteoric rise has warmed every cricket lover's heart, would probably have been very different if Bukhatir had not offered them a helping hand.

“It's beautiful that Afghanistan will be part of our 250th ODI match. It's after all their first adopted home ground,” Khan said.

“You know they still can't play international cricket in their country because of the political situation. It was back in 2010 that Mr Bukhatir helped them by offering them the ground for their home matches. They didn't have anything. It was the push they needed at that time and now everyone can see how much they have improved!”

Bukhatir, Khan said, was ahead of his time.

“He was a visionary. After he built the stadium, he even got the film stars from India and Pakistan to attend the matches, adding a touch of glamour to it,” he said.

“Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, all the Bollywood legends attended our matches. They were all invited by Mr Bukhatir. He really put the UAE on the world sporting map back in the 1980s, and today we are reaping the fruits of what he invested.”

Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor (right), his wife Krishnna (left) and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. - KT file

The glory days of Sharjah cricket left such a mark on the sporting landscape of the Indian subcontinent that tourists of a certain vintage now keep this stadium on top of their bucket list.

“We get a lot of tourist buses at the stadium. Mr Khalaf Bukhatir (CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium and son of Abdul Rahman Bukhatir) has allowed free entry for these tourists,” Khan said.

“The people come here, get inside the empty stadium and take pictures. They are also allowed to visit the VIP area in which we have a small museum with lifesize portraits of all the legends who played on this ground.

Photo of Indian legend Kapil Dev at the Sharjah Stadium museum.

“So, people come and admire those portraits and take pictures. And it makes us very happy that this stadium still means so much to so many people.”

The stadium also holds a special place in a very special cricketer's heart.

“Early this year, I was talking to Wasim Akram, he was telling me that he had taken more than 100 (122) ODI wickets in Sharjah alone. He felt that it's a record,” Khan said.

“He has played the most number of ODIs - 77 - in Sharjah during his career. He says he hasn't played that many matches in any other venue. Wasim, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, you can ask all these legends, they all loved playing here.”

ALSO READ:

From a temporary stadium in 1981 to skyscrapers in UAE, this cricket legend has seen it all

'Moving to Dubai was best decision we made': Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa