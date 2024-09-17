Mima USA Honored As A 2024 JPMA Innovation Awards Finalist For The Creo Stroller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

mima creo stroller, a JPMA 2024 Award Finalist in the Innovation Award Category

Finalists Represent the Year's Most Innovative Baby & Children's Products

- Lisa Trofe, JPMA Executive DirectorEL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mima USA is pleased to announce that the creo stroller is a finalist for the 2024 JPMA Innovation Awards. These awards honor some of the most exciting new baby and children's products on the market today, including interactive toys, eco-friendly gear, and life-changing safety items.The mima creo stroller is a finalist in the Environmentally Friendly Category.The mima creo stroller is designed with innovative features that cater to the needs of modern families. Its eco-friendly construction uses sustainable materials, reducing environmental impact while offering children a safe and comfortable ride. The mima creo is crafted for parents who value style and sustainability, offering a 25% smaller carbon footprint than the average stroller. The stroller's car seat adapters, creo bassinet option, and a full recline seat position are built to adapt through multiple stages from newborns through toddlerhood. A large canopy with UPF 50+ protection ensures children are well-protected from the sun and harsh weather. The mima creo's automatic fold makes it easy to store and transport.RAISING THE BAR IN BREAKTHROUGH PRODUCTSThe JPMA Innovation Awards recipients raise the bar by offering parents breakthrough products that help safeguard and care for babies.Award winners in 11 distinct categories are selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including top names in media, retail, and safety.Four additional top awards will be announced,“Parents Pick,”“Editor's Pick,”“Best in Show,” and“Tried and True.” The Parents Pick is chosen by parents across the country. Voting for the“Parents Pick” award runs from September 16- 30 via , and the mima creo is among the list.“The JPMA Innovation Awards are a testament to the level of innovation in our industry,” said Lisa Trofe, JPMA's executive director.“This year's finalists have made important advancements in quality and safety for baby and children's products that will help make parents' lives easier and give them added peace of mind.”Winners will be announced at the Prego Expo on October 13, 2024, in Chicago. The 2024 Editor's Pick is sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes brands BabyCenter and What to Expect.ABOUT THE INNOVATION AWARDS and JPMAThe Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003, JPMA renamed it the Innovation Awards to represent the focus on innovation more accurately. The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the industry's voice on quality and safety for baby and children's products. They do this by advocating for safety, supporting a broad and diverse membership, and providing a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. JPMA members represent 95 percent of North America's prenatal to preschool products.ABOUT mima® USAThe mima baby gear brand creates memorable moments for babies and parents alike. Committing to modern elegance in design, innovation, and quality adds a touch of magic to every creation. From the cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mima plays a vital role in the parenting journey. Discover our transformative products and step into a world where positivity and parenthood come together.For inquiries, sales information, and media requests, please contact:Sales: ...PR & Media: ...For more information, visit mimakidsusa .

