Thailand’S Bold Economic Stimulus: $4.5 Billion Cash Injection For 14.6 Million Citizens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thailand's has approved a groundbreaking economic stimulus package. The initiative will distribute 145.6 billion baht, equivalent to $4.5 billion, among 14.6 million citizens.



This bold move aims to revitalize the nation's following the appointment of a new prime minister. The cash disbursement will benefit a significant portion of Thailand 's population.



Recipients include 12.4 million Social Security beneficiaries and 2.15 million individuals with disabilities. Each eligible person will receive approximately 10,000 baht, or $305, in financial assistance.



Finance Minister Pichai Chunhawajira has outlined the distribution timeline. The government plans to initiate fund transfers on September 25th. The entire process is expected to conclude by the end of the month.



Prime Minister Paethongtan Shinawatra, who assumed office in early September, spearheads this economic revival strategy.







Her administration aims to provide a substantial boost to household economies through this direct cash infusion. The stimulus package represents a departure from the previous administration's approach.



Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had proposed payments to 45 million Thai adults via a digital wallet system. That plan prioritized the nation's poorest sectors.



Thailand's population stands at approximately 71 million. This new economic measure will directly impact over 20% of the country's residents.



The government anticipates that this widespread financial support will stimulate consumer spending and economic growth. Economists are closely watching the implementation and effects of this ambitious program.



Its success could potentially serve as a model for other nations facing similar economic challenges. The coming months will reveal the true impact of Thailand's bold economic strategy.

