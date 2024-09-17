Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3182786 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet endorsed the temporary suspension of Law No. 114 of 2024 regarding providing insurance for retired citizens, and the Law No. 71 of 2023 for one year.

3182709 KUWAIT-- of Justice Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi has affirmed the State of Kuwait's keenness on harmonizing the national legislations with commitments toward international human rights treaties.

3182692 KUWAIT -- Assistant Secretary-General for the Arts Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Musaad Al-Zamil said that Kuwait Cultural Week would be held in the Russian capital, Moscow, on September 17-24.

3182800 KHARTOUM -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced the delivery of humanitarian aid to 137 families in the city of Tokar, eastern Sudan, which was exposed to the worst floods in its history.

3182782 BEIRUT -- Lebanon's Public Health Minister Dr. Firas Abiad announced that nine people were killed, including a girl, and over 2,800 others were wounded in a wave of Pagers (wireless communication devices) explosions across the country.

3182810 BEIRUT -- UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert confirmed that today's events constitute a "very worrying escalation."



3182761 PARIS -- The Bureau of the French National Assembly has approved an impeachment motion against President Emmanuel Macron, initially put forward by the far-left party La France Insoumise (LFI). (end)



