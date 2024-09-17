Lebanon Denounces Deadly Israeli Cyberattack
9/17/2024 7:14:56 PM
BEIRUT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced the Israeli cyberattack that resulted in the blowing up of thousands of pager devices and left scores of casualties across Lebanon on Tuesday.
The cyberattack is a serious premediated escalation that coincides with Israeli threats to expand the scope of war against Lebanon, the Ministry said in a press release.
The attack signals Israel's stubborn determination on pursuing the policy of bloodshed and destruction, according to the statement.
Lebanon is working out a compliant to the UN Security Council upon the completion of investigations into the attack, it added.
At least nine people, including a female child, were killed and more than 2,000 others wounded in the attack, according to earlier statement by Lebanese Minister of Health Dr. Firas Abiad. (Pickup previous)
