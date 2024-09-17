Lebanon Denounces Deadly Israeli Cyberattack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced the Israeli cyberattack that resulted in the blowing up of thousands of pager devices and left scores of casualties across Lebanon on Tuesday.

The cyberattack is a serious premediated escalation that coincides with Israeli threats to expand the scope of war against Lebanon, the Ministry said in a press release.

The attack signals Israel's stubborn determination on pursuing the policy of bloodshed and destruction, according to the statement.

Lebanon is working out a compliant to the UN Security Council upon the completion of investigations into the attack, it added.

At least nine people, including a female child, were killed and more than 2,000 others wounded in the attack, according to earlier statement by Lebanese Minister of Health Dr. Firas Abiad. (Pickup previous)

