Star Families Memorial Monument Military Flagpoles and Memorial Benches to be dedicated Oct. 2 in Huntington, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National treasure and war hero, Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient, would have been 101 this October 2nd.

In commemoration of that special day, The Woody Williams Foundation and the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance (SPEA) will continue making Woody's dying wish a reality with Phase 2, as the US Flag, Military Branch Flags, and black granite Memorial Benches will now be dedicated in a noon ceremony, Oct. 2nd. The establishment of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Huntington, W.Va., was dedicated on October 2, 2023, with hundreds in attendance. New parking as well as enhanced lighting and Iandscaping are also now in place.



A Gold Star Family is a family or family member who lost a loved one in military service.

Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel Woody Williams salutes Gold Star Families on his 90th Birthday, Oct 2, 2013, at the dedication of the first-in-the-nation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Dunbar, W.Va. Williams Co-Founded the nonprofit along with his grandsons, Brent Casey and Bryan Casey. To date, the Foundation has dedicated nearly 150 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the U.S.

Guest speakers for the October 2023 event included U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller.

American country music artist and legend Lee Greenwood, as well as the Broadway star of Les Miserables, Mark McVey, performed in front of the especially large crowd.



Williams, who had resided in the Huntington area, wrote a proposal to the City of Huntington a month before his June 29, 2022, passing, requesting their consideration to honor KY-OH-WV Tri-State Gold Star Families with the memorial monument. Upon Woody's passing, the SPEA, a Huntington nonprofit, immediately took up the cause.

Now, in 2024, the group wraps up the final phase of the project.



Brent Casey, Williams' grandson, Board Member of The Woody Williams Foundation, and Co-Owner of Valor Coins and Pins said, "Just as my grandfather Woody wished, the Gold Star Families in the Huntington area must never be forgotten. We must always remember and honor their sacrifice; and his wish became a reality on what would be his 100th birthday.

If he were here with us today, this is exactly what he would say he wished for on his birthday.

Woody would be incredibly pleased to know we have now completed the project."

Valor Coins and Pins, Brent and Bryan Casey, are very proud sponsors and supporters of this special event.



Bryan Casey and Brent Casey founded the Woody Williams Foundation on Woody's 90th birthday. The Woody Williams Foundation, a 501c3, forever changed the landscape for Gold Star Families. Since 2013, the Woody Williams Foundation has dedicated nearly 150 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50 states and Guam.

There are nearly 60 memorial monuments in progress across the U.S. The Foundation will continue to carry forward the legacy of Woody Williams, to recognize, honor, and serve Gold Star Families.



About Valor Coins and Pins:

they are a different kind of Challenge Coin company. A company with a cause and a purpose. Valor Coins is a Cause-Driven, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business.

Bryan and Brent Casey started Valor Coins seven years ago to help support their grandfather, Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel Woody Williams and his mission to honor Gold Star families. Valor Coins is a proud supporter of The Woody Williams Foundation, as well as many other military nonprofits, and supporters such as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the National Medal of Honor Museum, the NYSE, and Gary Sinise Foundation.

Media contact: Brent Casey, [email protected]

SOURCE Valor Coins and Pins

