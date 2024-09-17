BIOGENA ONE Taps Actor & Entrepreneur Oliver Trevena As The New Face Of Wellness Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oliver Trevena for Biogena ONE

Oliver Trevena for Biogena ONE

Oliver Trevena for Biogena ONE

Oliver Trevena for Biogena ONE

The Premium Nutrient-Packed Drink Hits Billboards In Los Angeles This Week Featuring Trevena's Ad Campaign

- CEO of BIOGENA ONE, Martin Gratzer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BIOGENA ONE, a leader in green-based high-quality health and wellness products, is thrilled to announce actor and serial entrepreneur Oliver Trevena as their newest brand ambassador. Known for founding Caliwater and his investments in prominent health and wellness ventures such as Dogpound, Artha, Next Health, Happy Viking and Superpower, and fashion brands AllSaints & John Varvatos.

BIOGENA ONE represents a breakthrough in wellness innovation, embodying the principles of quality, transparency, and a customer-first approach. This all-in-one daily green drink is designed to support overall health and vitality, combining essential nutrients and cutting-edge formulations to optimize daily wellness routines. Each ingredient is meticulously selected to ensure maximum efficacy and safety, reflecting BIOGENA's commitment to excellence. With 99 premium nutrients, it supports mental fitness, immune system, energy balance, and healthy aging.

BIOGENA ONE CEO, Martin Gratzer, shares his vision on the partnership:“BIOGENA stands for the highest quality, transparency, and a strong focus on both customers and employees. These values form the foundation of our daily work and success. We act based on values, are honest, and place great importance on always acting in the best interest of our customers and employees. Furthermore, we always keep our overarching goal in mind: to create added value for society in the field of health through our products and services.”

BIOGENA is a pioneering health and wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality products with a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction. Through its commitment to excellence, Biogena continues to set new standards in the wellness industry, striving to make a meaningful impact on society's health and well-being.

BIOGENA ONE is developed by one of the largest scientific teams in the industry in Austria. Their products are produced and bottled in their own factory in Salzburg with each batch tested by an external institute. For almost 20 years now, their family-owned company is renowned for its high level of trust by customers thanks to its uncompromising quality – made in Austria, and now flourishing in the US.

“BIOGENA ONE has a goal for its consumers to feel physically healthy and mentally sharper which can be quite simple," adds Trevena.“By making BIOGENA ONE a part of your morning routine with their Greens Powder with Apple & Kiwi flavor, you provide yourself with a quick dose of essential vitamins and other nutrients right in the morning, and it tastes great! It's super convenient and applicable anywhere as a simple drink. Just dissolve the Greens Powder in cold water, stir, shake, and enjoy.”

Adds Gratzer,“When selecting a brand ambassador for our company, it was important for us to find someone who not only shares our values but also lives them authentically. In Oliver Trevena, we have found exactly that person. Oliver 'walks the talk,' he embodies entrepreneurship, hard work, fitness, and health. Despite his considerable success, he remains humble and true to his principles. This is evident not only in his lifestyle but also in the fact that he consciously avoids endorsing random products just for quick profit.”

“Oliver Trevena stands for authenticity, integrity, and a clear focus on long-term success. These qualities make him an ideal ambassador for our company BIOGENA, which also emphasizes sustainability and values. His ability to inspire people while staying true to his principles is reflected in our latest product, BIOGENA ONE. In conclusion, Oliver Trevena is the perfect embodiment of the 'All in One' concept, just like our BIOGENA ONE-a product that combines the highest quality, transparency, and customer focus. We are proud to have him as our ambassador and to continue spreading BIOGENA's values together. Let us make the world a little bit healthier!”

About Oliver Trevena: Born in England and professionally trained at RADA & The Royal London Ballet, Oliver had an extensive background in UK theater before making the jump to the states. Oliver spent a decade as one of the US' most notable hosts - credits ranging from award shows like The Grammys and The American Music Awards, to programs like The Hollywood Reporter & Young Hollywood. Oliver then transitioned to a focus back on acting and has appeared in notable television shows such as“Leverage,”“The Good Guys,” and“The Forgotten.” Over the last 6 years Oliver has moved into a succession of feature film roles inclusive of a supporting role in“Plane” co-starring Gerard Butler,“The Bricklayer” with Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev,“The Rising Hawk” with Robert Patrick & leading roles in“Wire Room,” alongside Bruce Willis & “The Paradox Effect” with Harvey Keitel and Olga Kuriyanko for which he just won the“Breakout actor” award at the Rome Film Festival. Additionally, Trevena has just wrapped production on“Misdirection” which he produced & starsin alongside Frank Grillo.

Oliver is also renowned for his philanthropic work globally, having been honored by the Duchess of York for his 9 years of work against slavery & human trafficking. He is the spokesperson for the global organization“Not For Sale” and has spent time in India producing a documentary around forced child marriage and the importance of education for girls in rural India, titled“Educated Not Trained.” Through his investment brands, Trevena leads charitable partnerships such as Caliwater's $1 million donation campaign with No Kid Hungry and current partnership with Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse in homes. He personally also supports organization's worldwide, such as To, Amend, Unicef, AmfAR and more.

As an entrepreneur and investor, under his Ollywood Media umbrella, Oliver is also active with several emerging brands across health and wellness, food & beverage and fashion. His main brands include the cactus-based functional beverage Caliwater which launched in April 2021, Vital Red Light, a red light therapy company new to market, alongside Dogpound, Artha, Next Health, Mobot, Happy Viking, and SuperPower. He has also been the global ambassador for AllSaints for over a decade, and featured in campaigns such as Andretti Eyewear, William Henry, and more. He offers an incredible commitment and insight into the wellness and the health space, promoting a daily healthy and well-balanced lifestyle.

BIOGENA ONE represents the next phase of Oliver's commitment to bringing important, eco-conscious and wellness focused brands with a purpose to the forefront through an elevated lifestyle approach, attention through mainstream media initiatives, collaborative brand marketing, content creation, event curation and social media initiatives.

Billboards goes up on Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Blvd later this month Los angeles, plus additional billboards and window screens launching in Venice and New York City this week.

About BIOGENA ONE:

BIOGENA ONE is an all-in-one nutrient packed formula. With 99 premium nutrients, it supports mental fitness, the immune system, the body's energy balance, and healthy aging. The pleasant, natural apple-kiwi flavor of ONE helps you follow a healthy morning routine-today, tomorrow, and the day after. The 99 carefully selected and well-dosed premium nutrients include all 13 vitamins, 11 minerals, 49 botanicals, and an additional 22 valuable nutrients. ONE offers 100% transparency about its ingredients and stands out with top quality that only nutrition scientists might notice-such as real wasabi, coenzyme Q10, quercetin, pro- and prebiotics, and D3. Equally noteworthy is what the drink does not contain: ONE is 100% vegan and free from gluten, sugar, milk, nuts, artificial colorings, artificial flavors, herbicides, pesticides, genetic engineering and nanoparticles. ONE was developed by nutrition scientists from the family-owned company BIOGENA in Austria, which boasts nearly 20 years of experience in producing nutritional support based on the pure substance principle. It is produced in Salzburg, tested by the renowned "LEFO" institute in Germany, and sold worldwide.

Follow on social media @Biogena @OliverTrevena @OllywoodMedia

BIOGENA ONE Press Contact:

The Influence

+1 760-349-0807

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.