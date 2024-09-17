BGL Welcomes Two New Senior Bankers Expands Coverage In Healthcare Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bill Watts Appointed as Managing Director and Jamie Arnold Appointed as Director

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Watts as Managing Director and Jamie Arnold as Director within the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment vertical. Bill and Jamie will expand the firm's capabilities and coverage in Healthcare , advising Software as a Service (SaaS) and tech-enabled healthcare service clients. Based in San Diego, their addition to the firm continues to expand BGL's presence on the West Coast.

"We are excited to welcome Bill and Jamie and further grow our expertise and breadth of coverage across healthcare technology," said John Riddle, Head of BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical. "Their reputation and insights in the sector are a testament to their strong track record of delivering superior results for clients and will strengthen our firm's relationships across the broader landscape."

Bill has more than 15 years of professional experience in healthcare M&A and advisory. He formerly led HCIT coverage at Fifth Third Securities and H2C Securities, Inc. after advising public and private clients within Citigroup's Healthcare M&A division in New York. He holds a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, an MBA from Columbia University, and earned a bachelor's degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Bill served in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Iraq from 2008 - 2010, and received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service.

"We are pleased to be joining the strong healthcare practice at BGL," said Bill. "Jamie and I look forward to working with John Riddle and all of our new partners to further strengthen BGL's leading platforms in healthcare and technology."

Prior to joining BGL, Jamie was a Vice President within the Healthcare Technology investment banking practice at Fifth Third Bank. His previous experience includes H2C Securities, Inc., Objective Capital Partners, and VMG Health. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of San Diego.

The addition of Bill and Jamie to the firm continues BGL's significant growth in senior banker headcount over the last 18 months, including the latest in its spate of Technology-focused banker hires. Earlier in 2024 BGL welcomed another senior banker to its Technology vertical and expanded its product offerings in Financial Sponsor Coverage. These additions build on the firm's 2023 expansion, which included Managing Director hires in Technology, Industrial Technology, Digital Infrastructure, Transportation & Supply Chain Logistics , Professional

Services , Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS), and Capital Markets .

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .



SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

