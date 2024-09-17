Abu Dhabi: $1 Million-Prize Drone Race To Take Place In 2025 How To Register

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 8:40 AM

A2RL Drone Race, a new frontier in racing, will see top international teams, research institutions, and innovators merge human skills with advanced technologies to compete for a prize pool of $1 million in Abu Dhabi.

Scheduled for April 2025, the cutting-edge racing competition builds on the success of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) Car Race, which saw eight international teams showcase driverless cars at the Yas Marina Circuit in April this year.

The milestone motorsport event attracted 10,000 spectators, 900,000 online viewers and 22,000 VR app users. Organised by Aspire, A2RL aims to accelerate the global development of autonomous systems and technologies.

Stephane Timpano, CEO of Aspire and A2RL, noted such events push the limits of innovation.

“It's only when you experiment in high-stakes conditions that you really discover new boundaries or breakthroughs in science,” he told Khaleej Times and noted that A2RL offers a peek into the future where success relies on coding skills, algorithms, and software development.

Timpano underlined the drone race is expected to improve cost efficiencies, enhance drone accessibility in developing countries, help train youngsters with future-ready skills, and position the UAE as the autonomous technology hub in the region and beyond.

“The A2RL Drone Race is a cornerstone in our strategy to advance the UAE's capabilities in AI and autonomous technology.”

Timpano hoped the technology tested and refined during the race would translate into real-world applications.“We want the race to further advancements in AI and autonomous systems. If we can spark new ideas, drive collaborations, and accelerate technological development and adoption, we will have truly succeeded.”

Timpano highlighted that events like A2RL will get the world's attention on the new autonomous racing experience, shore up knowledge, drive innovation, and fast-track commercial collaboration.

“The learnings and insights generated through A2RL will have far-reaching implications, driving growth and commercialising R&D outputs locally and globally.”

The race challenge will be held in partnership with the Drone Champions League – the world's premier professional drone racing organisation.

“The first race will take place in April 2025, and we are planning for two races per year until at least the end of 2028," he added.

How to win $1 million?

Timpano pointed out that the drone race will see competitors try to navigate through a sequence of gates, avoiding obstacles, using onboard sensors and computational power.

“The main goal of the race is to set a benchmark for achieving maximum innovation in algorithms while using minimal sensor technology in complex environments. All teams possess an equal share of simulation data, and knowledge of their drone's design, and are granted similar amounts of practice time on the racetrack. Therefore, the sole distinguishing factor determining success is each team's unique skills and expertise in adapting their software algorithms into their designated drone.”

Three-step selection process

Registration for the race challenge is open at till September 20. There will be three stages to ensure the best competitors are selected.

Screening: Evaluating entrants' experience and expertise in robotics and AI through research papers, project websites, or videos of drone flights.

Video: Assessing submitted autonomous drone flight videos.

On-site exercise: Teams will need to provide a live demo.

Up to 20 teams will be selected to compete in the April 2025 grand finale for a prize purse of $1 million.

