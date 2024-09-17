Kuwait Stresses Importance Of 20Th GCC Civil Aviation Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Head of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil (DGCA), Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah, stressed on Tuesday the importance of the 20th meeting of GCC Executive Committee of Civil Aviation, in Doha, Qatar.

Sheikh Humoud told KUNA that the meeting discussed, among other topics, the establishment of the Gulf Civil Aviation Authority and the unified program for assessing the safety of foreign aircraft operating at GCC airports.

The meeting also discussed the culture of aviation security and training, as well as the achievements of GCC countries in air navigation and civil aviation. (end)

