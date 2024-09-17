Organic Valley Creates Greenest Ads Grazed By Cows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First-ever grass-fed ad designed by Organic Valley to bring attention to protecting food with follow-up

activations at Aid 2024

LA FARGE, Wis., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley, the leading farmer-owned organic cooperative, has unveiled an innovative new way to create ads: cows grazing pasture to spell out letters. Cows on three Organic Valley farms across the country are eating pasture grasses around strategically placed fences that form the word "BUZZ-WORTHY" and an emoji-like bee. The ads are eye-catching, environmentally friendly and beneficial for the ecosystem. They provide habitat for pollinators, such as honeybees, and prevent soil erosion and water runoff. All materials from the zero-waste ads are reused as feed or fencing.

Organic Valley farmers, their cows, and experts in grazing, fencing, and aerial photography create the greenest ads.

Organic Valley farmers measure out fencing for the Greenest Ad.

Aerial view of a green pasture where Organic Valley cows have grazed to create the word "BUZZ-WORTHY" and a bee design.

Aerial view of Organic Valley cows grazing on a green pasture, with a large bee and the letter "B" shaped into the grass by their grazing.

The Greenest Ads are the result of a collaboration between Organic Valley farmers, their cows, and a team of experts in grazing, fencing and aerial photography. Organic Valley designed the ads to catch the attention of passengers flying over the farms and to spark curiosity about the organic practices that protect the environment and produce high-quality dairy products.

"I love talking about how buzz-worthy organic farming is, but seeing life in those letters, seeing monarchs and other wildlife in the field, that's really special," said Melissa Weyland, an Organic Valley farmer from Wisconsin.

The Greenest Ads can be seen from planes flying over farms in Maryland, Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as on social media. Organic Valley has also created a landing page on its website, where visitors can learn more about the campaign, the farmers and the environmental benefits of organic farming. The campaign will run until the end of October, when the pasture season ends.

Organic Valley is also drawing attention to pastures and small family farm perseverance by sponsoring Farm Aid 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York, Sept. 21. This collaboration draws attention to the challenges faced by small farmers and celebrates their resilience and dedication to providing high-quality organic food. Organic Valley emphasizes the crucial role that family farms play in our agricultural landscape and reaffirms commitment to supporting these organic farmers.

Read more about what it takes to create The Greenest Ads and hear from the farmers involved, on Organic Valley's blog, Rootstock ®.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms.

and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok .

About Farm Aid

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John

Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For nearly 40 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $80 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth McMullen

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative

