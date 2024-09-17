Librestream Partners With Mantech To Enhance Ground Vehicle Maintenance For The U.S. Army

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Librestream, a provider of innovative knowledge and collaboration solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with ManTech, a leading provider of solutions for mission-critical national security programs. ManTech will implement Librestream's Onsight software to more efficiently support the maintenance of ground vehicles, improve mission readiness, and reduce the need of forward deployed maintainer personnel for the U.S. Army.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Librestream's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology enhancing operational efficiency, effectiveness and safety in the defense sector. Onsight is designed to streamline knowledge retrieval, standardize knowledge preservation, and enable enhanced collaboration with AI & AR capabilities. By leveraging these technologies, ManTech aims to improve maintenance processes, reduce downtime, and ensure the highest levels of readiness for the U.S. Army's ground vehicle fleet.

"We are thrilled to partner with ManTech in this critical initiative," said John Bishop, CEO of Librestream. "Onsight is ideally suited for the rigorous demands of military maintenance operations, providing real-time access to expert knowledge and support. This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting the U.S. Army's mission and enhancing the performance and reliability of its ground vehicles."

ManTech has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional technology solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. By integrating Onsight into their maintenance operations, they will be able to offer unparalleled support to the U.S. Army, ensuring that ground vehicles are maintained to the highest standards with greater mission readiness.

The deployment of Onsight will involve comprehensive training for maintenance personnel, ensuring they can fully utilize the software's capabilities. This initiative is expected to set a new standard for ground vehicle maintenance in the defense sector, contributing to improved operational readiness and mission success.

About Librestream

Librestream is a leading provider of software solutions that enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. Our flagship product, Onsight, offers advanced capabilities in knowledge retrieval, data preservation, and enhanced collaboration with AI & AR capabilities. We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our clients across various sectors, including defense, manufacturing, aerospace, and energy. .

About ManTech

ManTech provides innovative technology solutions for mission-critical national security programs. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, ManTech supports the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian sectors through advanced technology solutions and services. For more information, visit .

SOURCE LibreStream Technologies, Inc.

