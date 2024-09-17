Accomplished Attorneys From Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earn Texas Super Lawyers Selections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Three accomplished trial lawyers from the Houston intellectual property and business law firm Alavi Anaipakos are recognized in the 2025 Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's leading attorneys.

Firm founders Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos are joined in the annual rankings by fellow firm attorney Brian Simmons , who claimed his first Texas Super Lawyers listing. All three attorneys are recognized for their work in intellectual property and business litigation .

"Texas companies of all sizes and the entrepreneurs behind them have relied on the Super Lawyers guide for more than 20 years, and we are glad to be included this year," says Mr. Alavi. "These rankings show that our clients, competitors, and other attorneys recognize the quality of work we deliver."

The annual guide published by Thomson Reuters relies on an extensive research process that includes interviews with clients and lawyers who practice the same areas of law as the eventual honorees. Less than five percent of the attorneys who qualify are ranked in Texas Super Lawyers each year.

Earlier this year, Mr. Alavi and Mr. Simmons helped Safe Foods Corp. secure a final judgment following a lawsuit filed against the company and many others in the poultry preparation industry. The court found "in favor of Safe Foods Corp. on all of Enviro Tech's legal claims in this case" before ruling that Safe Foods could recover its attorneys' fees. The ruling had major implications for the entire U.S. poultry industry .

Alavi Anaipakos has continued to build the firm's deep roster of trial lawyers with the additions of Michael D. Myers and Connie Flores Jones as of counsel and Zeshan Mohiuddin as an associate.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas to energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

