Automated Parking System Global Market 2024 To Reach 4.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Parking System Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automated parking system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.11 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to space constraints in urban areas, environmental and sustainability concerns, traffic congestion alleviation, safety and security enhancement, adoption in high-density areas.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automated Parking System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automated parking system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in electric vehicles (EVs), consumer demand for convenience, smart city integration, sustainable urban development.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automated Parking System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Automated Parking System Market

The increase in high-rise structures are expected to propel the growth of the automated parking system market going forward. High-rise structures refer to a building or structure that is between 75 and 491 feet high. The automated parking system built into high-rise buildings helps to withstand earthquakes, provide safety mechanisms, and supports pallets under vehicles.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Automated Parking System Market Trends?

Key players in the automated parking system market include Westfalia Technologies Inc., Unitronics Systems Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd., Robotic Parking Systems Inc., City Lift Parking LLC, Wohr Parking System Pvt Ltd., Lodige Industries GmbH, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Skyline Parking AG, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd., Eito & Global Inc., FATA Automation Inc., ParkPlus Inc., Robopark Inc., Parkmatic Systems Inc., Smart Parking Solutions Inc., Serva Transport Systems GmbH, Park Assist LLC, Amano McGann Inc., IHI Corporation, Omnitec Group, MHE-Demag (S) Pte Ltd, T2 Systems Inc., U-TRON Electronics Co. Ltd., TADA Technologies Pte Ltd, U-ParkIt Solutions LLC, UbiPark Pty Ltd, Umojo Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Automated Parking System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automated parking system market are increasing their focus on introducing advanced parking solutions, such as the Mobis Parking System, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Mobis Parking System is a comprehensive and innovative parking solution that leverages advanced technology and data analytics to optimize parking management and enhance the overall parking experience for users.

How Is The Global Automated Parking System Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Structure Type: AGV System, Silo System, Tower System, Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System, Puzzle System, Shuttle System

3) By Platform: Palleted, Non-Palleted

4) By Automation Level: Fully Automated, Semi Automated

5) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Mixed Use

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Automated Parking System Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the automated parking system market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated parking system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Parking System Market Definition

An automated parking system refers to a system that consists of several rooms for storing and retrieving vehicles. With the help of this system, vehicles can be transported from the entrance to their parking space without the presence of a driver. The automated parking system is used to stack vehicles vertically to limit space

Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automated parking system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated parking system market size , automated parking system market drivers and trends, automated parking system market major players, automated parking system competitors' revenues, automated parking system market positioning, and automated parking system market growth across geographies. The automated parking system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Parking Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024

report/parking-management-solutions-global-market-report

Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2024

report/predictive-vehicle-technology-global-market-report

Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2024

report/parking-lots-and-garages-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.