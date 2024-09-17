Critical Minerals In Defense Thematic Intelligence Research 2024
Date
9/17/2024 10:01:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Critical Minerals in Defense (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the use, extraction, and development of critical minerals and their sources particularly as they pertain to aerospace and defense. It will explore some of the specific applications of the minerals in 'hot topic' defense products such as radars, missiles, and aircraft, as well as the emerging policies and Political maneuvers to secure access to more critical minerals.
Usually defined as Earth elements that underpin economically and strategically vital products and services, critical minerals are rapidly becoming a geopolitical flashpoint. They vary in rarity and cost of extraction, yet almost all are subject to fluctuating market values and the threat of restricted access due to shifting political allegiances.
In the world of defense, almost all of the most capable, complex, and commonplace military technologies make use of critical minerals in various parts of their design: radars, missiles, satellites, sensors, engines, ammunition, and computers all depend on minerals including but certainly not limited to beryllium, neodymium, tungsten, lithium, silicon, and platinum.
Key Highlights
Studies of emerging technological trends and their impact on critical mineral mining. Analysis of several countries with critical minerals reserves and their position in the global defense supply chain, along with an overview of government actions and regulations pertaining to the security-of-supply in critical minerals for defense.
Scope
The key supply challenges that defense sector suppliers face are covered. The investment and security-of-supply opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across much of the defense value chain are covered. An overview of some of the critical minerals most used in defense products is featured.
Reasons to Buy
Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections. Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the critical minerals theme. Understanding how spending on raw materials and critical minerals will fit into the overall defense market and which sources of minerals along with the specific materials themselves are being prioritised.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players & Value Chain Critical Minerals Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Use Cases for critical minerals in defense Signals FDI trends Venture financing trends M&A trends Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Aerospace, defense& security sector scorecards Glossary
Companies Featured
Antofagasta BHP Group Codelco First Quantum Minerals Freeport McMoRan Jinagxi Copper Rio Tinto Southern Copper Teck Resources Vale Zijin Mining Anglo American BHP Group Glencore Jinchuan Group Nornickel South32 Terrafame Vale Australian Strategic Minerals Energy Fuels Energy Transition Minerals Iluka Lynas Rare Earths MP Materials Neo Performance Pensana Albemarle Alkem Ganfeng Lithium SQM Tianqi Pillbara
For more information about this report visit
CONTACT:
