Ulab® Introduces Revatm, The Thinnest, Most-Retentive Aligner Material Available To Orthodontists And Launches A New E-Commerce Site--Shopulab

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems® introduces RevaTM, a new, proprietary thermoforming material for use with clear aligner products. The Reva material is 17% thinner than those of leading competitor brands, making it the thinnest aligner material on the market. Aligners made with Reva also provide superior force retention over time. The new material is available now for all uSmileTM aligner, template, and retainer products manufactured at the uLab® in Memphis, Tennessee. Individual Reva thermoforming sheets for in-office use will be available soon on uLab's new e-commerce site, shopulab .

Bench studies showed Reva retained more force overtime compared to a leading competitor material.

shopulab offers bulk purchase of aligner storage cases with your logo customized on the aligner case.

Continue Reading

"After several years of research and clinical evaluation, we are proud to introduce

RevaTM to the orthodontic community," says Charlie Wen, founder and president of uLab Systems. "The material's long-term force retention, tight interproximal fit to the tooth surface under wet conditions, and excellent attachment engagement have proven to move teeth precisely. The clinical evaluation pilots demonstrated that a thinner material allowed smaller, more rounded, and in some cases, fewer attachments to achieve the same movements compared with other aligner materials tried by doctors," he explains.

More than 2,700 patients from 70 orthodontists' practices were evaluated during the clinical evaluation pilot studies. Overall satisfaction was very high for the pilot's patients and orthodontists. More than 90% of the pilot orthodontists surveyed claimed their cases were tracking to plan during patient follow-up visits. Dr. Bill Layman, a pilot orthodontist, describes his experience with the Reva material. "I was skeptical at first whether a thinner material would hold up to orthodontic pressures. After using Reva with my first twenty patients, the material consistently demonstrated its strength and improved fit over the teeth. The pleasant surprise was the fit over the attachments is much better than previous plastics I have used. This improved fit helped me use smaller, less noticeable attachments. The teeth are moving as expected, sometimes without an attachment. I'm also excited to see that traditionally difficult movements, like extrusions, are working very well."

The thinner material creates less "bulk" for patients resulting in high patient-satisfaction scores for comfort, compliance, and impact on speech. Over 90% of patients surveyed in these pilots indicated the material was as comfortable as or more comfortable than their previous aligners and that the aligners remained clear for the duration of wear.

All uSmile orders were transitioned to the Reva material in August. Practitioners who want to use the material for their in-office manufacturing will be able to order Reva thermoforming sheets in November from our newly launched e-commerce site. Our shopulab website currently offers aligner/retainer storage cases that can be customized with the customer's office logo or the uLab logo.

Hal Beckham, CEO of uLab Systems, notes that uLab is committed to product innovation and to providing dental practitioners in the United States who want control and flexibility in their aligner platform with the highest quality products and services. Beckham explains that doctors outside of the United States (OUS) have the ability to create a chairside treatment plan through a licensing agreement it initiated in June. "uLab's U.S.-based business remains a robust, stand-alone entity providing end-to-end solutions for aligner therapy to U.S. customers. The uLab license agreement is only for chairside treatment planning business outside of the United States. We remain laser-focused on the United States market, ensuring we deliver a platform that encompasses state-of-the-art chairside treatment planning, uAssist® planning assistance, and full-service uSmile aligner manufacturing." The recent business update can be found on the uLab website .

Learn more about Reva here

*Survey and bench data on file

About uLab Systems

uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with aligner products and digital treatment planning software that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, Tennessee, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uSmile clear aligners, the uAssist concierge service, and the uDesign software are available to orthodontic practices in the USA. To learn more, visit Contact: Johanna Beckmen , [email protected] .

© 2024 uLab Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved. uLab Systems, uSmile, uAssist, uView, Smart Outcomes, and Smart Office are trademarks and uLab and uDesign are registered trademarks of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0001767 Rev 1

SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED