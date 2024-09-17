Ashley Aldaco Joins LCP Media As SVP Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LCP Media

Ashley Aldaco

- Ashley AldacoCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LCP Media , a national leader in visual media technology, is excited to announce the addition of Ashley Aldaco as its new Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 17 years of experience in the multifamily industry, Ashley brings an impressive background in consultative selling and revenue growth.Ashley is a recognized leader with significant experience working in property management and as a multifamily supplier. From her management experience at Windsor Communities and the Irvine Company, she has a deep understanding of client needs. She achieved remarkable success at Grace Hill as a top revenue producer and President's Club winner."We are excited that Ashley has joined the LCP Media team," said Whitney Sullender, Executive Vice President of Sales at LCP Media. "As an industry veteran, she brings excellent relationships, acumen, and energy to our culture. We look forward to the value she will bring to our organization as we continue to grow."Ashley will leverage her expertise to drive LCP Media's sales strategies, strengthen client relationships, and contribute to the company's ongoing success. Her dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with LCP Media's mission to deliver innovative and effective media solutions."I am excited to join LCP Media and look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success," said Ashley Aldaco. "The multifamily industry has been my passion for many years, and I am eager to leverage my experience to deliver outstanding results in a space I love."ABOUT LCP MEDIALCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media and digital marketing technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including our innovative TourBuilder virtual tours, professional photography and drone services, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is a forward-thinking leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it's Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.

Izzy Carunungan

LCP Media

+1 877-658-0433

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.