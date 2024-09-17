Vemanti’S Vinhms Welcomes M Village As New Customer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTCQB: VMNT), through its subsidiary VinHMS Pte. Ltd. (“VinHMS”), today announced that M Village, JSC ('M Village”), a leading provider of co-living and lifestyle accommodations in Vietnam, has signed on as a new customer. VinHMS will implement its state-of-the-art CiHMS across all 34 M Village properties, aligning with the co-living leader's vision to deliver cutting-edge guest experiences. This collaboration comes on the heels of M Village's recent significant investment from Trip.com, positioning both companies for continued success in the dynamic Southeast Asian market.



M Village chose VinHMS for its proven ability to deliver robust, innovative digital solutions that transform operations and guest experiences. Its CiHMS platform offers a comprehensive suite of services that not only streamline property management and foster a seamless living environment for residents but also create new revenue streams in a way that is seamless and efficient. This partnership highlights how M Village is leveraging advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of co-living spaces, particularly during a period of accelerated growth driven by recent investment from

“We're thrilled to bring VinHMS on board as we continue to expand,” said Ninh Nguyen, Founder & CEO of M Village.“Their expertise in hospitality technology will play a pivotal role in ensuring that we deliver exceptional guest experiences as we scale up our portfolio.”

Hoang“Eric” Nguyen, CEO of Vemanti, added,“Partnering with M Village is a significant milestone for VinHMS. M Village's ambitious growth, backed by aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling seamless digital transformation in hospitality. This partnership exemplifies our ability to capture market share and scale rapidly.”

The rise of co-living spaces marks a shift in how people experience hospitality, and VinHMS is positioned to lead the transformation. This partnership not only strengthens VinHMS's foothold in the co-living and hospitality sectors, but also presents the company's growing influence in Southeast Asia.

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. We operate across various sectors of innovative leading-edge digital services. We seek growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions with established businesses. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at:

About VinHMS

VinHMS Pte Ltd (“VinHMS”) is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in cutting-edge products and solutions aimed at optimizing business operations for customers in the hospitality industry. VinHMS's comprehensive solution set comprises of CiHMS, CiAMS, CiTMS, and CiTravel. The flagship product is the complete hospitality management platform CiHMS, which is capable of handling all operational needs of 4-star to 5-star hotels and hotel chains. VinHMS pursues the mission of transforming hospitality operations through technology innovations. Learn more at:

About M Village

M Village is a leading provider of co-living and lifestyle accommodations in Vietnam, rapidly expanding with support from With a focus on community-driven, innovative living environments, M Village is revolutionizing co-living in Southeast Asia. The company aims to build a community for young people who share the same thinking and development goals. Learn more at:

About

is a multinational travel service conglomerate with 45,000 employees. It is one of the world's largest online travel agencies with over 400 million users worldwide, and also the parent of Skyscanner . It is headquartered in Singapore . The site provides booking services for flights, hotels, trains, car rentals, airport transfers, tours and attraction tickets, and claims to offer more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, as well as over 2 million flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities. Learn more at:

