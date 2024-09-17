(MENAFN) Tara Reade, a former aide to President Joe Biden and current contributor to RT, has criticized the recent sanctions imposed on RT by the United States, suggesting that they highlight an attempt to suppress dissenting perspectives on the Ukraine conflict. According to Reade, the sanctions are a response to RT’s portrayal of the Ukraine war as a proxy conflict between the United States and against Russia.



On Thursday, the United States announced new sanctions targeting RT, with James Rubin, head of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), accusing the network of undermining global support for Ukraine. Rubin argued that RT’s extensive reach has contributed to a lack of international backing for Ukraine, implying that the network's influence has been detrimental to the Western narrative.



Reade countered these claims by asserting that the sanctions against RT actually underscore the network's effectiveness and its significant impact on global journalism. In an interview, Reade described the sanctions as “unprecedented” and indicative of RT’s success in presenting alternative viewpoints. She argued that the actions against RT reveal a broader agenda to silence media outlets that challenge the dominant narratives pushed by Western governments and military interests.



Reade criticized the sanctions as a form of “criminalizing journalism,” warning that such measures threaten free speech and could set a dangerous precedent for other news organizations. She emphasized that while RT is currently the focus, similar tactics could be used against any media outlet that questions or deviates from official viewpoints in the future.



In her view, the United States is attempting to “siphon the message” to align with its own perspective while suppressing international voices that offer alternative narratives. This, she believes, reflects a troubling trend of curtailing free expression and stifling dissenting opinions in the media landscape.

